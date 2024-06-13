New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was present for the team's voluntary portion of the offseason program from April until early June. He missed this week's mandatory minicamp, which he was fined for.

Publicly, head coach Robert Saleh stated that he supported Rodgers' decision but that he'd still be subject to fines.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi joined the Pat McAfee Show and spoke about how Saleh and the team are handling the situation in New York. Lombardi questioned who is in control of the team, suggesting that Rodgers might be in a LeBron James-esque leadership role"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"EASY! You and I could've gone in the room and handled this, would've been no problem. But instead they light a fire and throw gasoline, like, who's running this team? Where is the leadership? And then they put him (Saleh) to talk to the media: 'I don't know, maybe it's his fault, I don't know who's fault.'"

Trending

"You're the head coach of the New York Jets, you got a contract. You have a harder job to get than a US senator, you're one of 32 humans on the planet, and they put you in front of the camera to go: '*gibberish'

"I mean, at some point that's enough... There's a lot specialists in the media. I'm sure we can hire somebody to help you."

Expand Tweet

Robert Saleh claims he and Aaron Rodgers are on the same page

Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Despite the drama in New York, Robert Saleh says he and Aaron Rodgers are on "the same page."

Saleh said It's more of an issue for people outside the building than it is for people inside the organization.

"Aaron and I are on the exact same page. There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter. We addressed it yesterday."

Expand Tweet

Rodgers is recovering from the Achilles tear he suffered last season in the Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers wasn't the only NY Jet who didn't attend the mandatory minicamp. Newly acquired edge-rusher Hasson Reddick, who joined this offseason via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, was also absent.

Reddick's situation is more concerning because he didn't sign a contract extension upon being traded to NY.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.