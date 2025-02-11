Former NFL MVP shocked by “ridiculous” narratives around Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

On Tuesday, former NFL MVP Kurt Warner defended Patrick Mahomes against recent criticism from media members. After a poor display in Super Bowl LIX, in which the Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs and ended the latter's chances to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat, Mahomes was the target of criticism.

On X (formerly Twitter), Warner noted that one game shouldn't change everything Mahomes did in the past two years.

"With all due respect to my sports media colleagues - I’m amazed at all the RIDICULOUS statements made based on the outcome of 1 game!!! Take a deep breath ppl, then revisit in a couple days with a clear head!!!" Warner wrote.

Patrick Mahomes couldn't replicate his Super Bowl LVII success against the Eagles. Mahomes completed 21 passes in both games but threw more attempts this year (32) compared to 2023 (27). His completion percentage dropped from 77.8% to 65.6%. Mahomes threw three touchdowns in each Super Bowl but was intercepted twice on Sunday.

The Eagles put together a terrific game plan to stop Mahomes and he only hurt them when the game was 34-0. He scored the other two touchdowns after that moment, failing to bring his team back to life in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Mahomes had emotional reaction after Super Bowl LIX loss

After the big game was done and the Philadelphia Eagles were crowned Super Bowl champions, Patrick Mahomes send a message to Chiefs fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back," Mahomes tweeted.

The Chiefs were one win away from a third consecutive Super Bowl, but Nick Sirianni and Co. had different plans. They played a nearly perfect game to stop the Chiefs offense and dominate the defense in almost every drive they had. After two years on the top, Kansas City needs to prove it has what it takes again.

