"If the tape was that good, you would want it out for other teams” - Former NFL player defends Warren Sapp's comments that Colin Kaepernick's workout was a disaster

Last month, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the tryout, it seemed like there was a possibility that he could return to the NFL.

An initial report from Ian Rapoport suggested that Kaepernick's tryout had gone well, but nothing seems to have come from it.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp was recently interviewed by VladTV and talked about Kaepernick and the workouts the latter had with the Las Vegas Raiders. When asked if he thought the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback would return to the league, Sapp answered in the negative:

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right?” Sapp explained during an interview on VladTV.

He continued:

“I mean, nobody was over the fence or nothing? Come on, man. We live in a world right now where you could put a drone up. It ain't like they could stop you. They ain't gonna stop the workout as the drone comes in ...”

Sapp concluded:

“I mean, come on, let's run this. Remember when we used to send the guy up the thing, and he's shooting practice up there ... unbelievable.”

Former defensive end Marcellus Wiley agreed with Sapp's comments.

Wiley said:

“I heard it was a disaster. Could Warren Sapp, former Raider, have access to anybody who doesn’t wanna go on the record and state this workout was bad? I think he could."

“Not a single soul would go on the record and say that because that’s bad for your workplace environment. So there we get to this place. We got his fundamental argument ‘I heard.’ And his supporting argument was that if the tape was that good. You would want it out for other teams.”

Colin Kaepernick may never play another down again

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

Hearing that Kaepernick's workout didn't go well shouldn't come a big surprise. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2016.

While he was in the NFL, he struggled in his two last seasons, going 3-16 as the starting quarterback for the 49ers.

Sapp's comments could be taken as fact since the Raiders never gave Kaepernick an offer following his tryout, and no other team has inquired about him since.

