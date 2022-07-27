"Brady playing chess not checkers in recruiting" - Former NFL player left baffled after Buccaneers sign seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones

Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Julio Jones to give Tom Brady yet another top tier target. Brady personally recruited the star wideout after he was cut following a tumultuous year in Tennessee. It's a one-year deal for the former Falcon in Tampa Bay.

Brady's personal recruitment of Jones gives an insight into why he came out of retirement after just 40 days. Clearly, he wants one more shot at a Super Bowl with all the cards in hand.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones.



Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was stunned by the move and credits Brady's recruiting skills. In response to the news, he tweeted:

"Brady playing chess not checkers in recruiting."

It probably didn't take a whole lot to convince Jones to join Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and company. Tampa Bay were one of the favorites for the Super Bowl and now even more so.

However, there were plenty of teams that could have signed Jones and made him their number one target. The Green Bay Packers recently lost Davante Adams, so they could have used someone to fill that spot.

The Baltimore Ravens traded Marquise Brown to Arizona, so they could have used the former All-Pro. In reality, most teams could use a player of Julio Jones' ability.

But Jones chose the Buccaneers, which speaks to Brady's desire to win and has left the NFL world stunned.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster in 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots

Jones makes the Buccaneers a clear favorite to win the NFC South, a serious contender for the NFC and perhaps even the Super Bowl.Their offensive weapons include the following:

Tom Brady, QB

Leonard Fournette, RB

Mike Evans, WR

Chris Godwin, WR

Julio Jones, WR

Russel Gage, WR

Cameron Brate, WR

Kyle Rudolph, TE

They have one of the best offenses in football. With a solid offensive line, they should be one of the top units in the NFL. Pair that with their stellar defense and the Buccaneers are one of the best teams in the league.

It's true that Julio Jones is not who he was in Atlanta. He's had injuries and is 33 years old now. But he doesn't have to be that player anymore. He doesn't need to be the key man in their offense as they have so many options already. He has two other elite pass catchers freeing up space for him. He can make a huge impact on key downs or as a rotation option if he is struggling with his fitness.

We will see just how big a signing this is when the season kicks off in six weeks time.

