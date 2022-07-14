"Your sissified churches and pastors are not going to come to the rescue" - Former NFL player promises to wage war against evil as he launches bid for Congress 

Former NFL running back Jerone Davison is launching a bid for Congress. The 51-year-old is promising to wage a war against evil and said as much during an interview on the Alex Jones Show.

Davison made a moving speech during his interview with Jones and stated that America needs to wake up in the war against evil.

Davison said:

“When I get in here, I’m going to wage war against these evil, evil people. People don’t understand. And this is what America needs to wake up and understand right now, you need to wake up right now. Because your sissified churches and pastors are not going to come to the rescue, they are not involved in this spiritual battle.

Davison added:

"You need to understand that evil is evil. And America does not understand how evil is because they think that this is some kind of movie. This is a real evil takeover, and they coming to take your children from you. They come in and take your wealth, your life, and everything from you right now. They’re going to take your free speech, and they’re going to take your life away, and it’s going to be over here in this country."

Former NFL player Davison making waves with Congress bid

If Davison wants people to sit up and take notice of his bid for Congress, then the job is done. The 51-year-old released an ad for AR-15 guns and that they should be legal, incase people need to defend themselves from Democrats. Watch the ad below.

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski AZ GOP Congressional candidate Jerone Davison releases an ad that AR-15s and high capacity mags should be legal in case he has to defend against “a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods.” AZ GOP Congressional candidate Jerone Davison releases an ad that AR-15s and high capacity mags should be legal in case he has to defend against “a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods.” https://t.co/OXT3eip6oH

The ad caused quite the response and the former running back appeared on The Western Journal and gave reasons why he released it.

The Western Journal @WestJournalism Jerone Davison ( @Jerone4Congress ) is making headlines for his latest campaign ad. We talked to him today on 'WJ Live.' Watch here: Jerone Davison (@Jerone4Congress) is making headlines for his latest campaign ad. We talked to him today on 'WJ Live.' Watch here: https://t.co/5Jb0WNDGWS

It is an interesting time in the US with gun laws thought by many, needing to be changed after a series of shootings.

The former NFL star wants to run for Congress and is determined to get his message out to the general public by any means.

