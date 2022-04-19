"They want to control him"- Former NFL player claims the league wants to restrain Colin Kaepernick

According to a former NFL player, the NFL wants to control Colin Kaepernick. On the I Am Athlete podcast, former NFL linebacker D.J. Williams said the league wants to control the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and that he’s better than at least 30 quarterbacks currently in the league:

"Listen, it's because they want to control it by just like they want to control him. It's tons of guys sitting at home on the couch that deserve to be on an NFL roster. Right? It all depends on what you mean to the team which means your locker room. And then also if the NFL shield is worried about you and I think that's what the biggest issue about it is like, I don't... I didn't need to be out there to know that he's better than I would say at least 30 quarterbacks in the NFL right now.”

In the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos drafted Williams out of the University of Miami (FL). He had seven passes defended in his rookie season, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 2014.

The linebacker finished third in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, trailing cornerback Dunta Robinson of the Houston Texans and the winner of the award, linebacker Jonathan Vilma of the New York Jets.

shalise manza young @shalisemyoung

sports.yahoo.com/colin-kaeperni… on @IAMATHLETEpod , Colin Kaepernick highlighted the NFL's hypocrisy. "You have 'end racism' in the back of your end zones, you've got 'Black lives matter' on your helmet. Everything I've said should be in alignment with what you're saying publicly." on @IAMATHLETEpod, Colin Kaepernick highlighted the NFL's hypocrisy. "You have 'end racism' in the back of your end zones, you've got 'Black lives matter' on your helmet. Everything I've said should be in alignment with what you're saying publicly."sports.yahoo.com/colin-kaeperni…

After nine seasons with the Broncos, he signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent in 2013. He has two sacks, 18 tackles, and five tackles for loss in two seasons with Chicago. In total, he played 11 seasons in the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick and his NFL career

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

The San Francisco 49ers drafted the quarterback in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He’s started 59 games for the 49ers and played all of his six seasons in the league with the team.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



es.pn/3McPild Colin Kaepernick told the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast that he's willing to be an NFL backup QB: Colin Kaepernick told the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast that he's willing to be an NFL backup QB:es.pn/3McPild

In the 2013 season, he finished 10th in the league in passer rating with a 91.6 rating. He also threw for 3,197 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.

In his final season in the league, Kaepernick had 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 11 starts in the 2016 season.

Kaepernick has been working out to get another chance to play in the NFL. Will a team sign the 34-year-old this offseason?

