Former NFL player Rolando McClain arrested on drug and weapons charges

Former Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain is in hot water with the law. The 33-year-old was arrested in Moulton, Alabama on July 30 on weapons and drug charges.

McClain was initially pulled over by the police for speeding as he was going 15 mph over the local speed limit. Upon inspection of the vehicle, police found a gun that the linebacker said was not his as he also didn't have a license to carry the firearm.

Police also found marijuana in the car. When they stopped McClain, a smell of the substance came from the vehicle, which led them to search the 33-year-old's car.

Per waff.com, McClain was charged with having a concealed weapon with no permit, speeding, and second-degree possession of marijuana.

This isn't the first time the former Raider and Cowboy has had trouble with the law. Back in 2017, McClain was arrested and booked for essentially the same charges, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

The former linebacker was released on bond.

McClain never quite delivered on NFL potential

Drafted out of Alabama with the eighth pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the then Oakland Raiders, the linebacker never really set the league alight.

He played 15 games in his rookie season, totaling 85 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks. The linebacker followed that up in his second year with 99 combined tackles and five sacks (a career best).

However, that was his best season as his performances dwindled in 2012 and he was then moved on to the Dallas Cowboys.

The linebacker had two interceptions in his first year in Dallas, recording 81 combined tackles and one sack as the Cowboys made the playoffs. He would return for the next season in Dallas and still play the majority of games, totaling 11 in 2015.

That would be the last year we saw the linebacker in the league as he repeatedly had trouble with substance abuse and twice violated league policy. He was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Midway through 2016, he was tested and failed again, leading to an indefinite suspension from the league and was reinstated in 2019. However, he never saw the field again as his career was tarnished due to substance abuse.

