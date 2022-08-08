Former NFL player's daughter sets up GoFundMe account for father in desperate need of new heart

Former NFL player Robert Lyles is in need of a new heart. The 61-year-old's daughter asked one of her father's friends to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the transplant.

Randy Carodine, Lyles' best friend, set up the page after a message from Lyles' daughter. They want to help the 61-year-old get the new heart he desperately needs.

On the GoFundMe page, Carodine wrote:

"My name is Randy Carodine. My brother is Bobby "Robert" Lyles. We may not be tied by blood, but we have been brothers for most of our lives. I am asking for immediate help raising $100,000.00 to assist Robert with receiving a heart transplant."

Carodine continued:

"Robert has been hospitalized in critical condition at Baylor St. Luke's Hospital since July 12, 2022. The medical staff and other employees have given Robert the most extraordinary care available. However, his medical insurance has expired and did not cover a fraction of the costs.

"A heart transplant, as you can imagine, is an astronomical cost. Robert has been through several life-saving procedures thus far. The current life sustaining measures are only temporary. Robert needs a new heart immediately."

Carodine added:

"Robert has given his heart out to many people over the years. You may know Robert as a player, teammate, coach or friend from Belmont High School or during his tenures with the NFL, AFL, CFL, XFL and Collegiate levels. Or, you may not know Robert at all.

"I ask for you to donate whatever is in your heart to give to Robert's cause. No amount is too small."

Carodine finished:

"All funds will go towards Robert's mounting medical and personal expenses. If you cannot donate, I ask that you keep Robert and his family in your prayers and pass this link on to your family and friends. God Bless And Keep You."

Robert Lyles: A nine-year NFL veteran

Taken with the 114th pick (fifth-round) of the 1984 NFL draft, Lyles played nine seasons in the NFL. Seven of those seasons were with the Houston Oilers. He then spent two seasons with Atlanta before retiring in 1991.

Savannah Fonville @_savannahfonz Leading our DLine and LB, we have Robert Lyles. A fifth round NFL draft pick, who played for the Houston Oilers and ATL Falcons under HC Glanville! Coach Lyles is very familiar with the type of defense Glanville uses and involves. Leading our DLine and LB, we have Robert Lyles. A fifth round NFL draft pick, who played for the Houston Oilers and ATL Falcons under HC Glanville! Coach Lyles is very familiar with the type of defense Glanville uses and involves. https://t.co/gQr0zlZKMK

In total, Lyles finished his career with 10 interceptions and 10 sacks from his 109 NFL games.

He made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons with the Oilers from 1987 through to 1989 but failed to get the ultimate success.

Click here if you would like to donate to Robert Lyles' GoFundMe campaign. Currently, $20,000 has been raised.

