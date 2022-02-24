"He gives you the same opportunity to win that Garoppolo would" - Former NFL player has a shocking suggestion for new 49ers QB1

A former NFL linebacker has suggested that Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, would give the team the same opportunity to win as Mitchell Trubisky.

Bart Scott, who played at linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets over an 11-year career, believes the 49ers should consider making a move for Trubisky amid rumors that they are looking to trade Garoppolo.

Speaking on ESPN's Get Up, Scott, who is now a sports analyst for the broadcaster, spoke on Garoppolo.

"I just think you can't depend on Jimmy G," Scott said. "He also casts a huge shadow over Trey Lance."

"Mitchell Trubisky would give you the same opportunity to win that Jimmy G would." @BartScott57 says the 49ers should consider Mitchell Trubisky at QB

Scott then went on to express his thoughts on Trubisky and his plans.

"If Mitchell Trubisky comes in, he’s kind of like the Ryan Tannehill of football," Scott said. "He’s waiting, he’s lurking, but he knows he’s just trying to repair his image so he can go somewhere else. This is a short-term plan.

"If Jimmy G wins a championship, what do you do? It’s a great problem to have, but I think Mitchell Trubisky would give you the same opportunity to win that Jimmy G would."

It's a fairly bold statement to make given that Garoppolo took the 49ers to the Super Bowl in January 2020. They were 20-10 ahead going into the third quarter but conceded 21 points in the fourth quarter to the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

Jimmy G has a career record of 33-14, including leading the 49ers into the post-season twice, which is impressive considering his tenure in San Francisco has been marred by injuries. He tore his ACL in the 2018 season and suffered a high ankle sprain that cut short his season in 2020.

Would Mitchell Trubisky be a better fit than Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers?

It's difficult to say whether Trubisky would fare better in San Francisco. Trubisky and Jimmy G both have very similar career stats. Garoppolo has played 63 games over his career with a regular season record of 33-14 compared to Trubisky's 57 games and 29-21 record. Jimmy G has a higher completion percentage and has thrown seven more touchdowns with an equal number of interceptions (38) thrown.

Jimmy G also has four more playoff wins than Trubisky and has been mightily close to winning a Super Bowl. He does have two Super Bowl rings, but he was on the bench for both as Tom Brady quarterbacked the New England Patriots.

Jimmy Garoppolo has the most rings among active NFL QBs

Making a move at quarterback for Trubisky over Garoppolo may help the team win in the short term. Trubisky would be a lot cheaper than Jimmy G and would allow the team to make improvements across the roster while still having a competent NFL quarterback.

