"I have the right to wait for top dollar" - Former NFL player believes Lamar Jackson is in the driver's seat in contract talks with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will be playing out his rookie contract in 2022. The fifth-year quarterback decided not to engage in contract talks during this off-season and wants to play the 2022-2021 season before getting paid.

Former NFL linebacker and current analyst Tedy Brushci spoke on Get Up about the Ravens and Jackson's contract situation.

Brushci said:

"The important thing here is Lamar has a number that's special. The number is 25. I just turned 25 as a quarterback and I show you everything you need to show me."

He continued:

"I need to show you in terms of what I can do... Win football games, win the division and play well in the division and win MVP. I've done everything and I just turned 25. I have the right to wait for top dollar."

Mike Florio recently spoke to Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen show about Lamar wanting to win a Super Bowl first and proving his worth before being extended.

Florio said:

“Owner, Steve Bashaud. He said a couple of months ago, that Lamar is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, [he thinks], deep down, he doesn't think he's worthy."

He continued:

"I think he wants that in order to say now [he deserves] to be on top. And that's consistent with what he's told the team, he doesn't want to do anything until after the season, he wants to have the best season he possibly can. And then they'll take care of the contract.”

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for Lamar Jackson to repeat his 2019 MVP form

Baltimore Ravens v Detroit Lions

The reason why the Ravens haven't given Jackson a huge contract is because of his regression from the 2019 season. In 2019, Jackson won the league MVP by a unanimous vote.

During the 2019 season, Jackson went 13-2 as the Ravens' starting quarterback while leading the league in passing touchdowns with 36 and throwing for 3,127 yards.

Jackson had a remarkable season running the ball too. He set the record for most rushing attempts by a quarterback (176), and rushing yards with 1,206 while adding seven rushing touchdowns.

In 2020 his passing yards (2,757), passing touchdowns (26) and rushing yards (1,005) all declined.

This past season in 2021, Jackson went 7-5 as the starter while throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, with the Ravens missing the playoffs. He also rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns, a further decline compared to the two previous seasons.

In order for the former MVP to earn a lucrative contract extension from the Ravens, he must improve his numbers and have a similar season to the one he had in 2019. It seems like the only way for him to receive the kind of contract he perhaps thinks he deserves.

This is a real risk for the quarterback, for if he fails in his quest or worse picks up a serious injury, it could be devastating for his contract value.

It will be fascinating to see how he and the Ravens perform in the AFC North when the 2022 season kicks off later this year.

