Why is Lamar Jackson's rumored contract dispute with Ravens a matter of concern?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson decided to pass on contract negotiations this off-season. The 25-year-old, who is playing this season on the fifth-year option, is set to become a free agent at the end of it. As to why they are yet to make any progress on a new deal is a matter of speculation.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ravens officially picked up QB Lamar Jackson’s fully-guaranteed, $23.1 million fifth-year option. Time to continue work on the long-term extension. Ravens officially picked up QB Lamar Jackson’s fully-guaranteed, $23.1 million fifth-year option. Time to continue work on the long-term extension.

Mike Tannenbaum spoke about the situation the Ravens and their quarterback are in heading. He stated that it's demoralizing for the team heading into the next free agency.

"It's concerning that they have not negotiated. There's one thing to have issues with the negotiations but the fact that he has had no engagement is a big concern. So it's demoralizing if I'm the Baltimore Ravens, and here's why. If you're trying to attract players in free agency, coaches, whatever it is, they always want to know two things: Tell me about the head coach's contract and the quarterback's contract."

Despite all the rumors and how weird the situation is, Jackson ensured Ravens' fans that he wants to remain in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind🙄 I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind🙄

Ravens are looking for Lamar Jackson to return to his MVP-form

Lamar Jackson

There are multiple factors why the Ravens and Jackson haven't engaged in contract talks this off-season. Perhaps the man himself is too focused on having a successful year in 2022.

Another reason that isn't helping Jackson is that, unlike most NFL players, he doesn't have an agent and represents himself.The Ravens also want to see more out of Jackson.

In 2019, Jackson won the league MVP while having a historic quarterback season that we've never seen before. He went 13-2 as the Ravens' starting quarterback while leading the league in passing touchdowns with 36 and throwing for 3,127 yards. Jackson had a remarkabler season running the ball too.

He set the record for most rushing attempts by a quarterback (176), and rushing yards with 1,206 while adding 7 rushing touchdowns.

In 2020, his passing yards, passing touchdowns, and rushing yards, all went down. This past season in 2021, Jackson went 7-5 as the starter while throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Heading into the 2022 season, Jackson will be absent from the OTA's.

The Ravens are in one of the toughest divisions in the entire league as they are part of the AFC North. One step to getting extended by the Ravens next off-season is making the playoffs

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat