"Don't compare him to a Super Bowl champion MVP yet" - Former NFL player is down on Tyreek Hill's comments comparing Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is widely regarded as the fastest man in the NFL. After his recent comments on his podcast, It Needed To Be Said, some may think his mouth could outpace his feet.

During the podcast interview, "The Cheetah" made a comparison of his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL analyst Jeff Saturday was a guest on ESPN's Get Up, and shared his thoughts on the comparison:

"Patrick Mahomes has thrown 26 20-yard touchdown passes in the last two years, Tua has three. I get Hill was a large part of that. He feels good about it. I think he's still upset the Chiefs wouldn't give him the deal he wanted."

He continued:

"He will go to Miami and make them a much better football team, but don't put pressure on your guy. This is a prove-it year for Tua, anyway. Don't compare him to a Super Bowl champion MVP yet."

Jeff Saturday, who himself spent 13 years as an NFL center, feels that Tyreek Hill has placed unnecessary pressure on Tua Tagovailoa, who will be entering his third year in 2022.

Hill made the comments on his podcast titled. Here are the comments from the Pro Bowl receiver:

Tua or Patrick Mahomes? Obviously, I'm going to go to [Mahomes] as the strongest arm. But as far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day."

“Accuracy wise, I'm going with Tua all day”Tyreek Hill on Tua vs Mahomes comps “Accuracy wise, I'm going with Tua all day”Tyreek Hill on Tua vs Mahomes comps 👀👀 https://t.co/YANoVtu1WX

Can Tyreek Hill push the Dolphins into the playoffs in 2022?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill's arrival at the Dolphins, at least on the surface, seems like a gift from the football gods. His speed caused opponents of the Kansas City Chiefs to play deep coverage, which opened up the midfield for tight end Travis Kelce.

Miami already has another speedster at receiver in second-year player Jaylen Waddle. Waddle runs the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds and set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie with 104.

Waddle finished the year with 104 catches, 1,015 yards and 6 TDs. Not much went well with Dolphins O in 2021 but Waddle did. Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL rookie record for receptions today in his 16th game. Anquan Boldin held the record the record since 2003.Waddle finished the year with 104 catches, 1,015 yards and 6 TDs. Not much went well with Dolphins O in 2021 but Waddle did.

Last season, the Dolphins went 9-8 and after their initial win in the season opener, the team dropped the next seven games, followed by winning the next seven consecutive games.

New head coach Mike McDaniel joins from the San Francisco 49ers in and will look to utlize Hill all over the field, potentially in a similar way to how the 49ers used Deebo Samuel last season.

The former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro receiver will look to make a splash in the AFC East, but will it be enough to help the team win the division for the first time since 2008?

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots both made the playoffs in 2021 and the Bills in particular look locked in to do it again this year. The road ahead looks difficult for Miami and it will be fascinating to see how they get on.

