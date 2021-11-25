Former NFL player Zac Stacy's ex-girlfriend to testify in domestic abuse case

Former NFL and AAF running back Zac Stacy was seen in a video assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her home in front of the couple's infant son. It later came to light that this was not the first such incidence of assault by Stacy in 2021, and that he is facing several felony charges. Kristin Evans, the victim, is set to testify against Zac Stacy in the domestic abuse case.

While in court on Wednesday, Kristin Evans spoke to the judge and explained that her injuries from the most recent incident were much more severe than initially thought to be. As a result, she asked for Zac Stacy's bond to be increased.

"I am afraid for my safety and for my children's safety... My injuries from this incident are serious and likely permanent from what I've been told," Kristin Evans said.

Evans' attorney added that such a violent man should be placed on house arrest should he make bail. The judge decided not to increase Stacy's bail since he had been cooperative with the investigation, suggesting that house arrest might be off the table as well.

Zac Stacy is not allowed into the state of Florida outside of court appearances, and he is currently residing in Alabama. Kristin Evans has been put in an undisclosed safe location until the court date.

Whether or not Zac Stacy can still get to her, Kristin Evans wants it to be known that she will continue to fear for her life. She stated that she has been getting threats from people and is too afraid to return to her own house.

"It was absolute hell and I know women have gone through worse. To feel what I felt, I can't imagine for it to be worse," Evans said.

