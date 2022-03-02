"Aaron Rodgers is done as a quarterback of the Green Bay Packers" - Former NFL Pro Bowler believes reigning MVP's career is finished in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said he has received no trade offers for Aaron Rodgers. However, that isn't stopping some from saying the quarterback is finished with the team that served his career up to this point. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, former Pro Bowler TJ Houshmandzadeh was clear in stating how he thinks the quarterback is feeling right now.

espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Green Bay Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst says he's not getting trade offers from other GMs on Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst says he's not getting trade offers from other GMs on Aaron Rodgers:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

"I enjoyed our professional relationship. I enjoyed our friendship. All good things must come to an end. And I want to put this out there to show you guys how much I appreciated that brotherhood that we had. I believe he's played his last snap with the Green Bay Packers," Houshmandzadeh said.

Those saying the quarterback is done are often pointing to his high demands leading into 2021 including with the holdout. That offseason, however, was intense for the quarterback. While he had a lot of fun and enjoyed the moment, the prospect of spending roughly another six months in a constant state of conflict is a tough one.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge Anyone else get the feeling that we’re discussing all of these potential QB moves just for Aaron Rodgers to play in Green Bay, Russell Wilson to play in Seattle, Deshaun Watson to play in Houston, and Jameis Winston to play in New Orleans? Anyone else get the feeling that we’re discussing all of these potential QB moves just for Aaron Rodgers to play in Green Bay, Russell Wilson to play in Seattle, Deshaun Watson to play in Houston, and Jameis Winston to play in New Orleans?

That's why the quarterback originally said he was going to make a decision quickly. That said, he's slipping into "slow" territory as the weeks continue. The longer he waits to announce his decision, the more entrenched people's opinions will become one way or the other. On top of speculating that the quarterback is done, the Pro Bowler also put forward where he thinks Rodgers will land.

"Where does he go? I truly truly think Denver. I just don't see them hiring Hacky [Nathaniel Hackett] without it being a great chance of Aaron Rodgers being a Denver Bronco. But Aaron Rodgers, I believe, is done as a quarterback of the Green Bay Packers," Houshmandzadeh said.

Why Aaron Rodgers could end up in Denver

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

Last offseason, a trade that would have seen the Denver Broncos have the No. 12 in orange was nearly completed. The trade seemed to fall apart at the last second. This year, with the quarterback once again uncertain about his future, the Broncos have a chance to make a move they failed to make last season.

With the team giving quarterback Teddy Bridgewater his best statistical season in the NFL despite missing the last month of the year, the argument that Denver has a winning offensive roster has legs and proof. As such, with the addition of Nathaniel Hackett ("Hacky"), the team also has Rodgers' lauded offensive coordinator.

Put simply, they have a place in Rodgers' heart, and they have a good roster. Of course, they reside in a tough-as-nails division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr for what it's worth. Will the quarterback make the move to Denver, or will Denver find a different quarterback first? The clock is ticking as free agency approaches later this month.

