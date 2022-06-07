"Don't think they're going to be relying much on the passing game" - Former NFL QB believes Aaron Rodgers' Packers offense will have new strategy for 2022

When a franchise has a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers and lots of veterans surrounding him, the offensive strategy often boils down to letting the quarterback throw his way to providence.

Most agree that the Packers have taken this approach in years past. However, without Davante Adams, the strategy going into games becomes that much more important.

According to one NFL analyst, the need to be carefully strategic will result in the team looking different in 2022. Speaking on Get Up, former quarterback Tim Hasselbeck predicted what the team will do.

Here's what he said:

"A lot of people might be surprised because they lost Davante Adams. I think we are gonna see a different looking team in general. I think they're gonna be better on defense and offensively, I don't think they're going to be relying so much on the passing game."

He continued by saying that the team will be much more balanced on offense:

"They've got two outstanding backs and I think we're gonna see a more balanced attack, which ultimately ends up being a more effective Aaron Rodgers when it matters, but mostly, quite honestly, in the postseason."

Aaron Rodgers in recent years

Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals

If the offensive plan changes the way Hasselbeck has predicted, the Packers quarterback will be entering a new chapter.

He will be stepping down as the main attraction for Green Bay, at least compared to previous years. As such, his touchdown numbers could look much different and the need for his MVP-level quality of play could go out the window.

If this is the end of MVP-era Aaron Rodgers, most would agree that now is a good time to look back at what he's accomplished. The modern MVP-era for the quarterback began in 2019 after back-to-back season-altering injuries in 2017 and 2018. At the time, many wondered if the quarterback was declining due to age. However, the next three years put those thoughts to bed.

In 2019, the quarterback went 13-3, throwing for 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. He took his team to the NFC Championship game, where they lost 37–20 to the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2020, he went 13-3 once again. That season, he completed more than 70 percent of his passing attempts and threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. He won another MVP award after getting his team to the NFC Championship game again. Unfortunately for the Packers, they lost 31–26 to eventual Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2021, Rodgers threw for 37 touchdowns and four interceptions and was the league MVP again. The Packers finished 13-4 in that campaign and lost 13-10 to the 49ers in a snowy Divisional Round game.

Green Bay are planning a Super Bowl challenge this year. Though many doubt their ability at the wide receiver position, with Rodgers throwing the ball, it would be foolish to write them off.

