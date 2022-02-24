Former NFL QB believes one AFC powerhouse would be the best fit for Jarvis Landry

Could Jarvis Landry be the latest wide receiver to depart Cleveland? He took to social media on Tuesday and made it known that he had told the Cleveland Browns that he would like to stay and play for the team. He also said that if they decide otherwise then he is confident that wherever he does play, he will help his team win a Super Bowl.

On Wednesday morning, former NFL quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III was on ESPN's Get Up and spoke about the wide receiver's situation. Griffin said that he feels that the wide receiver saw what his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. did by leaving for the Los Angeles Rams and believes that Landry could be successful in doing the same.

Griffin went as far as to say that the Kansas City Chiefs would be a great fit for the wide receiver if he does leave the Cleveland Browns.

"So Jarvis sees that and he wants a similar story for himself," Griffin said. "And I don't think he quite sees that in Cleveland. He doesn't want to take a pay cut to stay. And he thinks that he can be a better fit in other places. And I think he's right. I think he can be a great fit in a team with a team like Kansas City.

"I think he would open things up even more for Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, and obviously get Patrick Mahomes another chain moving wide receiver on third downs, which really hurt them in the playoffs this year. So I think for Jarvis that's where his head is."

Would the Kansas City Chiefs be a good fit for Jarvis Landry?

Jarvis Landry has apparently expressed interest in staying with the Cleveland Browns. According to a recent tweet thread, he is getting back to full health and will be able to help the team be successful.

However, it appears that the Browns aren't as involved in a possible extension with their wide receiver, which might have left him to end his thread with the statement that he would be willing to leave and win somewhere else.

Jarvis Juice Landry @God_Son80 3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere. 3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.

With Robert Griffin III mentioning the Kansas City Chiefs as a great landing spot for Jarvis Landry, it brings up the question of whether the team would make the move. Kansas City have said that they are interested in adding another wide receiver to their offense. JuJu Smith-Schuster's name has come as a possible option, but what about Landry?

He would be a great weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to utilize and make the team even better than it already is. Since Landry has one year left on his five-year deal, he would be owed around $15 million. For the Browns, that would leave them with only $1 million in dead salary cap space if they do part ways. So it would be in their interest to let him leave if they don't see the possibility of things working out between both parties.

If the Chiefs are on the other end, they could simply get an upgrade, at the very least, to WR2, and another explosive receiver.

