Former NFL QB calls out “BS move by Tom Brady” in wake of QB joking about Deflategate 

Tom Brady has left his playing career in the rearview mirror. However, at least one scandal has not fully been left behind. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Chris Simms reiterated his disdain for Brady's alleged role in Deflategate.

"He took it into his own hands. That was a B.S. move by Tom Brady," Simms said. "You [could] talk to coaches in football. They'll tell you there's a reason New England didn't fumble for that period of time very much."

He wasn't the only one to bring up the scandal in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the topic was hit from several angles during "The Roast of Tom Brady," the newly infamous controversial special put on by Netflix.

Throughout the event, several jokes were made about the deflated footballs but perhaps the most memorable moment of the night concerning the topic was when the quarterback directly addressed it on national television, per Pro Football Talk.

“The NFL spent $20 million and found it was ‘more probable than not’ that I was ‘generally aware’ that someone may have deflated my football. You could have just given me the $20 million and I would just told you I f***ing did it,” he said.

The statement shocked fans, many of whom instantly interpreted the joke as a confession to the decade-old scandal. Others claimed that the joke simply said he would have said anything for $20 million.

Exploring the fallout from Tom Brady's Deflategate

Tom Brady at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round One

Of course, had he confessed, the repercussions would have earned him $20 million, but it could have cost him quite a bit more with a damaged reputation.

With a scandal like that hanging over him with an emphatically clear conclusion, Brady may have had more difficulty in contract negotiations at best and trouble extending his career at worst.

Instead, Brady essentially pleaded no contest to the deflategate charges, taking a four-game suspension. The resulting suspension gave birth to the Jimmy Garoppolo breakout as well as a platform for Jacoby Brissett to build a career.

Brissett, a third-string quarterback with the Patriots back during the fallout of Deflategate, now finds himself potentially filling Tom Brady's shoes with the team this season. Brissett had been a career backup for several teams around the league.

Garoppolo also remains in the league, perhaps in the latter stages of his career as a backup himself. The quarterback was able to reach a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, which may not have happened had the suspension not been handed down to Brady.

