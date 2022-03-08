"Not his job to have multiple plans in place organizationally" - Former NFL QB defends Aaron Rodgers over Packers drama

Aaron Rodgers loves attention, and apparently he loves drama, too. This whole situation with him making a decision about his future is on the verge of becoming a controversy.

A lot of people are already tired of the four-time MVP dragging this out and think he is enjoying the publicity and attention he is getting from this.

People like Stephen A. Smith and Charles Barkley have called out Aaron Rodgers for his behavior. Barkley says that Green Bay's Number 12 is like a pretty girl who has to be told they are pretty all the time. Stephen A. says that Rodgers is a drama queen.

But an ex-NFL player is defending Rodgers and his actions.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says it's not Rodgers fault that teams who want him don't have a plan:

"It's not Aaron Rodgers' job to have multiple plans set in place organizationally, for what his multiple options may be. That is their general manager Brian Gutekunst's job.Aaron Rodgers' job is to sit there or at least responsibility is to sit there and have communication with this organization. "

Orlovsky continued to defend Rodgers' decision-making process.

"To say, 'When is the deadline that you need to know my decision by?' And then, it's an organization's job and responsibility to sit there and say, 'Okay, if Aaron Rodgers comes to us and says that he wants to come back and play for the Green Bay Packers, how do we make that happen, not only for the individual, but then also have a team that is championship caliber? It's their job to plan that out. Or if he comes to us and says, 'Hey, I'm gonna play this year, guys. I'm just not gonna play in Green Bay,' that it is their job to figure out how to handle and execute a necessary plan to make that happen. Or if he says, 'I'm done playing.' It's not Aaron Rodgers' responsibility. That's not him being selfish."

A lot of people would disagree with that statement.

Is Aaron Rodgers being selfish?

This whole situation is not putting Rodgers in a good light, especially after what he dealt with in the regular season.

The 38-year-old, who at one point was a fan favorite, became a target after announcing that he had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine. Fans around the league cheered when the quarterback and his Packers were ousted in the playoffs, and he noticed.

But apparently all of that, including this latest bit of drama, doesn't seem to bother him. He doesn't see himself as selfish with diva-like qualities, which is why his lack of self-awareness of late has turned a lot of NFL fans and the media off.

