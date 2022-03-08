"Give him his space" - NFL insider believes Aaron Rodgers might not stick to original decision timeline 

We are now just one day away from, perhaps, finding out what Aaron Rodgers plans to do.

Aaron Rodgers has said he will make a decision about his future this month, but so far, he has been radio silent.

One NFL insider says we should leave the 38-year-old alone and give him some space to make his decision.

Here's what Peter Schrager said on Good Morning Football about the quarterback.

"If you know Aaron Rodgers, you know that, to even reach out to him and try to play that game, will turn him off. It will piss him off. It would only set us in a worse place. The ultimate thing is to give Rodgers his space.

Schrager went on to say the following:

Now Rogers took what he called a 12-day cleanse through everything after the season. I asked about what that meant. No cell phone, no contact, no nothing. Then, he came to honors and spoke to LaFleur and spoke glowingly about LaFleur and gave credit to Gute and Mark Murphy and Russ Paul and all those guys. But here we are, more than three weeks later, and Ian’s report was that he's still torn, which I think is fair to say because, if he wasn’t, the announcement would have been made. ‘I’m a Packer. Let's go. Let's get this thing going.'"

Schrager says that Tuesday is still the goal for Rodgers to make his decision.

"Mike Garafolo said Tuesday would be kind of the idea. I think, if anyone's trying to peg Aaron Rodgers to a timeline... Yes, Tuesday is the goal of what we've heard. But if this thing drags on to free agency, the draft, training camp? Rogers is doing it, and he's doing it his way. And these coaches revere him so much that they are willing to let him do it. Whatever it takes, as long as he's under center Week One.”

Denver Broncos 365 @DailyBroncos If Aaron Rodgers announces he’s staying in GB today, the #Broncos need to save all their cap space and trade down in the draft If Aaron Rodgers announces he’s staying in GB today, the #Broncos need to save all their cap space and trade down in the draft

Green Bay Packers are also waiting on Aaron Rodgers



Where the Packers go from here all hinges on what Aaron Rodgers' plans are, which nobody knows.

Reports are he is torn between Green Bay and the Denver Broncos. Green Bay is willing to do anything for him, including giving him more money, but Denver is surrounded by way more young talent right now than the Packers.

Dale Lolley @dlolley_pgh So, reports out of Denver are that the Broncos are ready to offer the 9th pick this year, their second-round pick this year and next year’s first for Aaron Rodgers. To beat that, the Steelers would have to offer more. Anyone really believe that’s happening? Or prudent? So, reports out of Denver are that the Broncos are ready to offer the 9th pick this year, their second-round pick this year and next year’s first for Aaron Rodgers. To beat that, the Steelers would have to offer more. Anyone really believe that’s happening? Or prudent?

It's a huge decision for both teams, but it sounds like the Broncos may be needing to have a plan B if Rodgers, as many are speculating, is leaning towards staying put.

