Former NFL QB details missing piece in Drake Maye’s game that could bring out Patrick Mahomes-like performance

Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, said there is a noticeable red flag in Drake Maye's game.

Maye is one of the top quarterback prospects entering the 2024 NFL Draft, as most have predicted him to go second or third overall. Some have even said he could be compared to Patrick Mahomes, but Orlovsky isn't seeing it.

However, Orlovsky had concerns with Maye due to his footwork, as the analyst thinks that could be a problem in the NFL. Orlovsky said on ESPN's Get Up:

"Has he fixed his feet, Greeny? You know this young man is unbelievably physically talented. But his feet forced way too many misses.

"No quarterback that's going to be taken in the first round underthrew the deep ball more than Drake Maye. Bad feet equal bad anticipation. Now, if he's corrected that and worked on it or at least got on that journey, he's got a chance to be a really high end player in the NFL."

His footwork is also something that Maye knew he had to work on even last year. Before last season, Maye did an interview and spoke about working on his footwork so he could be a starting quarterback in the NFL:

"Yeah, I think, you know, anytime any quarterback — you know, they’re always trying to work on footwork. Obviously, Coach (Phil) Longo, we did kind of the backpedal drop. So, going back to the traditional drop I’ve done my whole life, just a little change out there.

"But besides that, I’ve improved a lot of spring. I think one time that fourth down, just out there I drifted left until I got sack that maybe I could have thrown and thrown it up. But I think it was fourth down, so just throw it up, stuff like that. But I think only one time today, so just trying to improve it and memorize it."

Maye played two seasons as the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but this past season was a step down from his first year as a starter which is a bit of a concern.

Maye went 269-for-425 for 3,608 yards for 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Drake Maye NFL landing spots

Drake Maye is currently projected to be drafted either second or third overall.

If he is taken second overall, Maye would be the quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Although the New England Patriots have the third overall pick, there has been talks that the Pats could move back.

But, entering the draft, the most projected landing spots for Drake Maye are the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.