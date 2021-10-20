"It is so bad" - Former NFL QB feels Browns defense could've conceded 50 points against Cardinals in Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals remained undefeated this past week after a 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on the road, without their head coach or offensive coordinator, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Arizona Cardinals are a good team on both sides of the ball. The offense is rolling with quarterback Kyler Murray and company and the acquisition of J.J. Watt this offseason is proving dividends.

But according to former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who admits that the Arizona Cardinals are indeed a good team, the Cardinals won because the Cleveland Browns defense is just that bad.

As a guest on The Rich Eisen Show, former NFL quarterback and now NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky didn't hold back when talking about the Cleveland Browns. Orlovsky said that the Browns defense continuously shows just how bad they are.

Orlovsky added that the Cardinals could have easily scored 50 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and it wasn't until he rewatched the film that he realized all the issues the team had on defense.

Dan Orlovsky also mentioned that in the first quarter, Christian Kirk could have easily had a 70 yard touchdown if it weren't for the pressure that Myles Garrett had on him.

Dan Orlovsky says Browns secondary could use some help

While talking to Eisen, Dan Orlovsky mentioned that the Browns secondary needs help and talked about the team playing three other teams that have powerful offenses and defenses: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals this past week.

PFF @PFF The Browns could be without these players on TNF: QB Baker Mayfield

RB Kareem Hunt

RB Nick Chubb

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Odell Beckham Jr (Shoulder)

OT Jack Conklin (Knee)

OT Jedrick Wills (Ankle)

C JC Tretter (Knee)

The Browns allowed 33 points to the Chiefs, 47 points to the Chargers and 37 points to the Cardinals, which accounts for all three losses the Browns have suffered this season.

Orlovsky also alluded to the fact that there may be something going on behind the scenes with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Since his return from an ACL injury that he suffered last season, Beckham hasn't had a significant presence in the Browns offense.

Now, with injuries mounting for the Browns, which include quarterback Baker Mayfield being ruled out for Thursday, Cleveland find themselves in a tough spot. The Browns will have ten days to prepare for a divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is another tough defense.

