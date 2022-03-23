"He's going to do a podcast called COVID toe" - Former NFL QB has hilarious Aaron Rodgers prediction

Despite the Green Bay Packers losing Davante Adams, plenty of fans and pundits are bracing for a Super Bowl featuring Aaron Rodgers this season.

Speaking on Get Up, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III laid out what he would see from the quarterback if he wins the Super Bowl at the end of the 2022 season. Here's what he had to say:

"Oh Lord, Aaron Rodgers is gonna retire on top on the spot. He would have put to bed all the questions about why he only has one ring and he would have done it without Davante Adams which nobody saw coming. So the Packers win the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers is definitely going to retire he will be the host of Jeopardy and he's going to do a podcast called COVID toe and everybody's gonna listen."

Robert Griffin III played in the NFL from 2012 to 2020. He spent three years in Washington, one year in Cleveland, and three years in Baltimore.

In 2012, longtime NFL fans will remember the quarterback as being one of the biggest sensations in the league. That year, the quarterback went 9-6 in 15 starts and brought the team to the playoffs.

However, it would be his last time in the dance. Except for a 1-0 record in 2019, the quarterback failed to get another winning season in starts with the Redskins, Browns, and Ravens. With the Redskins, he went 14-21.

After running out of leash in Washington, he went to Cleveland for a brief stay in which he earned five starts, going 1-4. He missed the 2017 season and found a spot in 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens, who were building a new identity behind Lamar Jackson's running attack, were looking for a backup that could run the same playbook.

When he played, Robert Griffin III was most famous for his legs, therefore giving him an appeal in the eyes of the run-heavy Ravens. At the end of the 2020 season, the quarterback ran out of runway in the league.

What is Aaron Rodgers' Covid Toe?

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Rodgers was famous for throwing touchdowns in 2021. However, he was arguably more famous for his treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a move covered across the country by the mainstream media, the quarterback said he was "immunized" and protected against the virus.

Field Yates @FieldYates Most consecutive seasons as their current team's starter:



Aaron Rodgers: 14

Derek Carr: 8

Dak Prescott: 6



No one else is at more than 4. There's been a ton of QB turnover of late. Most consecutive seasons as their current team's starter: Aaron Rodgers: 14Derek Carr: 8Dak Prescott: 6No one else is at more than 4. There's been a ton of QB turnover of late.

However, the quarterback contracted the virus, and the media learned of his true feelings about the pandemic as an anti-vaxer. Here's what an article by People said about the quarterback's decision to avoid the vaccine:

"Rodgers has received a lot of public criticism since Nov. 3 when he tested positive for COVID-19 after previously stating that he had been 'immunized' in August ahead of the season. Two days later, he revealed that he did not get vaccinated, claiming that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccines. He also said he did not want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because he 'had heard of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J.'"

This was not the only viral news story in regards to the quarterback. He was also at the center of a meme that debuted after his win over the Arizona Cardinals. Another meme the quarterback started was in regards to his toe.

In an interview, Rodgers placed his bare foot on the table when talking about an injury to his toe. There was speculation about the quarterback suffering from a phenomenon called "Covid Toe." Placing his foot on the table was the easiest way for him to discredit the assumption, and as a bonus, it also went viral.

Put simply, the quarterback has been one of the centerpieces of the news over the last year and is now one of the critical pieces of speculation in this offseason.

Edited by Piyush Bisht