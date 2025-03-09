Former NFL QB questions Jerry Jones’ plan after Myles Garrett’s contract extension increases Micah Parsons’ price

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs last season and finished with a record of 7-10. All four of their star players, Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs, missed time due to injuries.

The ongoing offseason is critical for the Cowboys, but they have been dealt a blow. Myles Garrett has signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Cleveland Browns, which could increase the price of Parsons' potential contract extension.

Last season, Jones had to pay more money to Lamb and Prescott as he delayed contract negotiations with them. The same is expected to happen this year, as they'll now have to pay much more to keep Parsons.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel questioned Jones' methods of negotiations. He gave an example of how Philadelphia Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman doesn't delay negotiations and it has helped the team retain key players while also having success.

"When will Jerry Jones learn that he needs to stop negotiating against himself & start setting the market like Howie Roseman…rather than catching up," wrote Daniel via his account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Due to Garrett's contract extension, some also believe the Cowboys could entertain the possibility of trading Parsons.

The Cowboys drafted Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and since then he has been their best player. The 25-year-old star is widely considered one of the best defensive players in the league, and if Dallas does trade him, they could get a substantial return.

However, Jones loves to keep star players on his team, and parting ways with Parsons will not be good for the team, both football and business-wise. As a result, expect the NFC East team to strike a deal soon, even if they will have to spend a significant amount.

Jerry Jones' Cowboys have no margin of error

Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

As of today, the Cowboys are considered the third-best team in their division. Apart from the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles in their division, the Cowboys also have to compete against these teams for a playoff spot:

Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears

The Cowboys have no margin of error, and their team has to be at its best to just make the postseason. There is immense pressure on Brian Schottenheimer, their head coach, to bring the best out of the players in his first season as a head coach in the NFL.

Jones and the rest of the Cowboys' front office have to find players who can contribute around their superstars. It'll be interesting to see the franchise's approach in the 2025 NFL draft and the free agency.

