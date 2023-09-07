Former NFL QB tells Eli Manning which brother has the most “punchable face”

Peyton and Eli Manning made careers out of making enemies around the NFL. As such, the former quarterbacks have more than their fair share of haters. Those haters will be elated to learn that Dan Orlovsky let things take a turn on Get Up. While speaking directly to the quarterback on the show, Orlovsky jokingly revealed who he despised more:

"Eli, just for clarity, I don't think you have that much of a punchable face. I think Peyton [has one] a little bit more."

Manning laughed as Orlovsky returned the conversation to football, but the comment left viewers doing double-takes. The former Giants quarterback played it off and nothing more was said on the topic.

Who were Peyton and Eli Manning's biggest rivals?

Peyton and Eli Manning at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

While hundreds of starting quarterbacks came and went during the first 15 years of the 2000s, only a handful stuck around long enough to be considered true rivals. The biggest name, of course, is Tom Brady. Peyton Manning shared the conference with Brady and dueled him in January multiple times, ruining multiple seasons for him.

Eli Manning, while residing in a different conference, did face him on the biggest stage in sports. In two Super Bowls, he sent Tom Brady home without the Lombardi Trophy. With No. 12 now retired, Eli Manning is locked in as the only quarterback to defeat the quarterback in multiple Super Bowls.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is another arch rival of at least Peyton Manning, as the two both shared a conference for upwards of two decades.

As for Eli Manning, one of his most routine rivals was Tony Romo, who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2006 through the 2016 season. The two squared off twice per year in most of those seasons.

With Romo now commentating for CBS and the former Giants quarterback commentating for ESPN, one could argue that the rivalry has transcended the gridiron.

Additionally, with Tom Brady set to join FOX in 2024, he also will be at odds with the Manning brothers on ESPN. It's almost like many of the rivalries from the 2000s and 2010s have moved from the playing field to the broadcast booth. Of course, until the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history dons the headset, the competition hasn't quite kicked off.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.