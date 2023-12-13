Former NFL QB throws cold water on Tom Brady-Tommy DeVito comparison

New York Giants rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito is having a lot of unexpected success this season. DeVito entered the season as the team's third-string quarterback. Fast forward to the last stretch of the season. DeVito has the Giants alive for a playoff appearance, as he's led them to three straight victories.

Overlooked, DeVito wasn't drafted in the 2023 NFL draft. However, the Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent shortly after. He's led New York to a 3-1 record this season after Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor suffered injuries.

Following his recent success, NBC analyst Chris Simms talked about DeVito's success and how Tom Brady was overlooked coming into the NFL. He differentiated the two by saying Brady had a bigger arm and more size coming out of college.

"Brady had some special qualities, right?" Simms said on 'Pro Football Talk.' "And Brady, you know, he was drafted where he was drafted and hurt there a little bit because Michigan and Drew Henson, and people looked at him differently there.

"So that kind of hurt his stock altogether. But Brady occurs first as a lead size, and his arm was elite, right? And those are two things that Tommy DeVito does not have before we start jumping into that. And yeah, come on, calm down, everybody."

Could Tommy DeVito take Daniel Jones' job away from him?

Tommy DeVito during Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants

Although DeVito has been on point this season, it likely won't be enough to dethrone Daniel Jones as the team's starting quarterback next season.

Jones and the New York Giants agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason after he led them to the postseason a year ago. However, Jones hasn't played like a $160 million quarterback.

Before suffering his season-ending torn ACL, Jones was 1-5 as a starter, throwing 909 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in six games. He had a passer rating of 70.5.

DeVito, on the other hand, has outplayed Jones. He's 3-1 as the team's starter and has thrown for 855 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions with a passer rating of 96.5.

Fans love DeVito and have been rallying around him. If he continues to play the way he does for the rest of the season, there has to be a case for him to take over from Jones, who constantly underperforms as QB1.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Chris Simms, "ProFootballTalk" and H/T Sportskeeda.