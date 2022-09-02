"In terms of moving the country forward he is a polarizing character" - Former NFL reporter believes Donald Trump has too much extra baggage to run for President in 2024

Donald Trump shocked the world by winning the presidential election in 2016 over Hillary Clinton. The Republican was defeated by former Democratic vice-president Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Since his defeat, Trump seems to be the de facto leader of the Republican Party as he looks at another run in the White House in 2024. However, former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya said that the 76-year-old is a polarizing figure who shouldn't run for president in 2024:

"No matter how much good he may do from the White House, in terms of moving the country forward he is a polarizing character.”

She added that the current Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, should be the Republican nominee for President because he carries less baggage:

"I would prefer to see someone like Ron DeSantis run," she added. "He has a terrific track record. And I think it comes without that extra baggage. I guess I'm gonna welcome all Trump lovers bashing me now, but that's just an honest assessment of the picture."

Tafoya left NBC Sports after Super Bowl 56 to pursue a career in politics. She is the co-chairperson of Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kendall Qualls’s campaign in the state of Minnesota. She said it was her call to leave the network:

“So, this is all my decision,” “Everyone at NBC will back me up on that. They have always told me I can stay as long as I want. For me, I have to make my move while I've still got the energy to do other things and have an impact. I don't want to wait.”

Tafoya’s comments on Trump aren’t all that surprising as she isn’t the first person in the world of sports to denounce the former President. In 2017, he spoke out against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump and kneeling

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

While President, Trump was widely opposed to players kneeling in a movement led by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He said the following in a speech in September 2017 about kneeling:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

Back in 2018, the former 49ers quarterback and his team sought to subpoena the former president for his collusion case versus the NFL.

Nonetheless, we'll have to see if the former Republican president decides to make another run at the White House in 2024.

