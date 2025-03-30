  • home icon
  Former NFL Scout snubs Christian McCaffrey from top 5 RBs list

Former NFL Scout snubs Christian McCaffrey from top 5 RBs list

By Rob Gullo
Modified Mar 30, 2025 14:55 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
Former NFL Scout snubs Christian McCaffrey from top 5 RBs list - Source: Getty

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey might make it to Canton one day as a member of the Hall of Fame. Since 2017, McCaffrey has been one of the most athletic and explosive running backs in the league.

In 2023, McCaffrey had a career year, rushing for a career-high 1,459 yards and setting a personal record for most touchdowns scored in a single season (21.)

Looking to piggyback off his successful 2023 campaign, McCaffrey got some bad luck, suffering a season-ending PCL injury in his fourth game of the season against the Buffalo Bills.

Former NFL scout John Middlekauf, who hosts his show, "3 And Out," snubbed McCaffrey from his top-five running backs list during an episode on Friday.

"I mean it—after a season where Christian doesn’t play, it’d be hard to have McCaffrey in the top five right now," Middlekauf said. "Obviously, when he’s healthy, he’s an elite player, like a Hall of Fame player. He could not play last season, and then he came back and immediately tore his knee. So it’s like—I couldn’t with a straight face put him in the top five right now."
John Lynch gives an update on Christian McCaffrey's knee injury

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Practice - Source: Getty
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Practice - Source: Getty

Christian McCaffrey dealt with Achilles tendonitis during training camp last year that ultimately ended most of his 2024 season, suffering an injury in early December against the Buffalo Bills.

Last month, 49ers general manager John Lynch provided an update on McCaffrey's recovery and said he's "doing really well."

"He's doing great," Lynch said. "Christian's doing really well, and I think he was really frustrated with the way last season went. (He's) doing everything that is possible, as he did in preparation for last year. We're hoping CMC is out there and going to have a tremendous year. If he is healthy, he will have a tremendous year. That's just what he does."
Lynch also noted that McCaffrey is expected to be ready for at least a portion of the offseason workout program.

It will be a tough injury for McCaffrey to bounce back from, seeing he was basically playing his best football a season before the injury. McCaffrey will also be 29 years old entering the season, nearing the age that most running backs fall off.

How do you think this upcoming season will go for Christian McCaffrey coming back from the injury?

Edited by R. Elahi
