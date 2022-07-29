What did Kevin Ware do? Ex-NFL star to face 15 years in jail for murder case

Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware is facing 15 years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend, a year after she disappeared from a house party. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Texas stated that Ware would be charged with the murder of Taylor Pomaski. He will also be charged with tampering with a dead body. Pomaski was last seen at a house party in April last year in Spring, Texas, a suburb of Houston.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg commented that the grand jury felt the evidence was enough to file criminal charges and that they will follow the evidence:

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”

Pomaski’s body was located in December last year in northern Harris County. The body was identified three months later, with authorities naming Ware as a suspect in her disappearance.

He was suspected of murdering Pomaski after he was arrested in June 2021 on unrelated gun and drug charges. Prosecutor Lacy Johnson, the lead prosecutor in the case, noted that the court process is just the beginning. She also added that for people to come forward if they have any knowledge of what happened:

“We encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

His extensive criminal history goes back to his tenure as a player at the University of Washington, where he pled guilty to assault. He has had other criminal charges since his retirement from the NFL in 2004. These include an additional assault charge, avoiding arrest and intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Kevin Ware's NFL career

Kevin Ware played three seasons for the University of Washington as the school’s tight end (1999, 2001 – 2002). While with the Huskies, he had 50 receptions, 587 yards receiving, and five touchdowns. All five of his touchdowns came in his senior season in 2002.

Ware was an undrafted free agent who played two seasons in the league, one with Washington in 2003 and the other with the San Francisco 49ers in 2004. Unfortunately, his legal history is far more extensive than his NFL career. Kevin Ware was released by the 49ers in 2004 after playing five games and did not return to the league.

