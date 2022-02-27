Former NFL star Robert Griffin III weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III has made the transition from being a football player to an analyst. He also has a large following on social media and doesn't limit his commentary to the game that made him a household name.

The entire world is currently sitting back and watching and reacting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The former signal-caller became a part of that group after he sent out a tweet with his views on the ongoing conflict.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Soldiers don’t start wars.

Old politicians do. Soldiers don’t start wars. Old politicians do.

"Soldiers don't start wars. Old politicians do," RG3 wrote on Twitter.

There is always a large response any time an athlete makes a political statement on social media. That is just the nature of the medium. That was no different for RG3 as users responded to what he had to say.

Twitter users respond to Robert Griffin III's take on Russia

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

Those responding to the former NFL quarterback had a variety of answers. One user seemed to agree with his point on politicians starting wars.

User5326784 @user5326784 @RGIII If we required every politician who was pro war to fight on the front lines if they voted for it, there wouldn’t be a single war in history. @RGIII If we required every politician who was pro war to fight on the front lines if they voted for it, there wouldn’t be a single war in history.

Another user who claims to be a military veteran also supported the former quarterback's statement.

Then there were others who disagreed with Griffin and what he had to say. One user claimed the quote was simply not accurate.

Another seemed to be trying to make a joke about what RG3 had to say.

Griffin has over two million followers on Twitter, which means anything he puts out on the platform will garner a large response. That is already true with a sports take and may only grow with a political take. A political take may get more reaction given the climate on social media.

The quarterback in particular has an interesting reputation in the NFL world. He was a former No. 2 overall pick by Washington in 2012 and was the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career and he transitioned into the broadcast world following the 2020 season.

He is only 32 years old and may seek out a career in the broadcast world that spans beyond the game of football. Based on his social media post on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he clearly has his sights set on making commentary on things other than football.

Edited by Piyush Bisht