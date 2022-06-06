Former NFL Super Bowl champion accused with counts of domestic violence by long-time partner

The former Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders) quarterback and NFL Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien is facing allegations of domestic violence. Rypien's long-term ex-partner Danielle Wade has filed a personal injury lawsuit against the Super Bowl winner, alleging that she suffered years of physical and emotional abuse during a period that spanned from 2008 to 2020.

He is accused of striking Wade with his car, shoving and pushing her and was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2019, when he was accused of punching Wade. The charges were later dropped.

Rypien has denied all accusations made against him, and released the following statement via his attorney:

"Mr. Rypien categorically and unequivocally condemns domestic violence. He had a relationship with Danielle Wade that ended recently. During this relationship, Mr. Rypien acknowledged and apologized for actions that were harmful to Ms. Wade for which he is truly sorry. He has full faith in the judicial system and hopes the parties can reach a just resolution so that they can move forward living their separate lives."

Back in 2018, the couple spoke publicly about the violence within their relationship. The former quarterback is attributing his issues to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), following a 14 year career in the NFL in which he suffered multiple concussions.

He has also spoken candidly in the past about his mental health struggles since his retirement from the NFL, and has disclosed that he previously attempted to take his own life due to struggles with depression.

CTE is a huge issue in the NFL

CTE is a progressive brain disease caused by repeated head traumas such as concussions or blows to the head. It has been shown to cause depression, mood swings and other behavioral problems, but can only be diagnosed after death.

It is particularly prevalent among former sports stars who have participated in high impact sports such as football, boxing and wrestling. There have been a number of high-profile tragedies linked to the condition, including the murder-suicide of wrestler Chris Benoit's family, and the mass shooting of six people by former NFL player Phillip Adams in 2019.

In 2013 the NFL settled a lawsuit for $765 million with former players who argued that they had developed CTE as a result of playing in the league. The NFL then had to pay out $1 billion dollars in 2021, to settle a further concussion lawsuit.

Legal action and findings from their own investigations have forced the league to prioritise player safety, and have led to changes in concussion protocols and adaptations to the game to make it safer. This includes cracking down on helmet to helmet contact and changing kick-off rules.

