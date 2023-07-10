The San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy has had the most impactful career ff all the Mr. Irrelevants (last draft picks) so far. Initially the third-string quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, he skyrocketed to the starting spot after injuries to both of them and made the most of his opportunity, winning his five regular-season starts and bringing the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

But the magical run ended there, as he sustained an arm injury at the Philadelphia Eagles, only to be recalled after a concussion to Josh Johnson. Since then, Purdy has been busy rehabbing, but a former player believes the incoming so still has much to prove.

Former cornerback Will Blackmon recently visited Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss a variety of quarterback-related topics. Regarding Purdy, he said:

“We need to see it again. That’s how it always is. When somebody does something well, we need to see it again. Give us a full 18 [games]. Let him actually see some legit adversity, now that we have a full year of film on this guy, let’s see him do it again."

The latest takes on Brock Purdy and his presumptive 2023 performance

Brock Purdy has not spoken much during rehab; however, an insider has recently given insight into the process. ESPN's Jeff Darlington recently said on Threads (a new chatting app recently launched by Facebook parent company Meta):

"If he continues on his current rehab trajectory, I don’t think there’s much question about it. Kyle Shanahan feels pretty confident Purdy will be ready. Purdy has been rehabbing and training in Jacksonville with QB coach Will Hewlett, and he continues to make good progress."

Jeff Darlington's comments on Brock Purdy's recovery (image via Threads)

However, not everyone agrees that Purdy will be the franchise face that he has been hyped to potentially be. On Sunday, FanSided's Peter Panacy claimed that Purdy would not be the starting quarterback by the end of the season:

"Purdy has already pushed fellow QBs, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, down the depth chart. But, what if Purdy's mini hot streak to close out the 2022 season was merely a case of beginner's luck? What if all the reasons why Purdy went undrafted until the final pick of 2022 come to the surface?

"It might not be ideal for anyone but Lance and Darnold, but this bold prediction suggests Purdy winds up losing his grip on the Niners' starting job."

