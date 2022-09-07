"I put my back on the f**king line" - Former Packers star Za'Darius Smith reveals the real reason why he chose to make controversial switch to Vikings

There are few NFL rivalries with the same ferocity as the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. In most rivalries, players wouldn't dream of playing for the other side. Occasionally it happens as money talks and ultimately, it's a game. Many players don't have the intense hatred for another franchise that fans might expect.

Still, it's rare for a player to go to his former team's bitter rivals, especially by choice. But that's exactly what former Packers defensive standout Za'Darius Smith did this offseason. Following three years in Green Bay, the pass rusher switched over to the Vikings, a choice he says was very intentional.

Speaking to Go Long, Smith said that he purposefully chose the Packers' hated rival:

Warning: NSFW Language

“That’s why I felt the way I did with Green Bay — I gave that sh** my all. I put my blood, sweat… I put my back on the f--king line. I put everything. And that Year 3, I was treated bad. That’s why I’m here now. So, I can play them twice a year.”

Smith felt like the Packers did not treat him with respect in his final year, so he intends to make them pay for it. The Vikings and Packers play in the NFC North and therefore play twice a year, so Smith has the opportunity to get his revenge.

Did Za'Darius Smith make the right decision leaving the Packers for the Vikings?

Za'Darius Smith - Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

After a few seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Za'Darius Smith made a name for himself with the Packers. Ultimately, the relationship soured and forced him to move on.

Was it the right choice? It sounds as though nothing else matters except revenge on the Packers. Ultimately, that might not come in the form of wins, though. Smith may be a problem for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, but the Vikings are arguably not as strong a team.

Despite losing both Smith and Davante Adams, the Packers are still the overwhelming favorites to win the NFC North. The Vikings are projected to finish second. Smith may have downgraded, but he probably doesn't care as much. Minnesota are at least in a better situation than the other two teams that play the Packers twice, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

There's a good chance Minnesota will make the postseason through a Wild Card spot. They could potentially see their rivals for a third time in the playoffs. This is something that Smith would presumably love. Maybe then he can get his ultimate revenge on Green Bay in the postseason.

We will see how he gets on in their first matchup, which is scheduled for Sunday.

