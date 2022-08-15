"He looks like a pedophile" - NFL fans left divided over Aaron Rodgers' new look for Packers' 2022 season

Aaron Rodgers' looks have been well documented over the years. He's been called a number of things based on his appearance, including looking homeless among other insults. It doesn't seem to bother him much, but with a new look, the Green Bay Packers star is opening himself up to more criticism.

Rodgers tried out another new look in the preseason opener for the Packers against the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers left his hair long but shaved his beard, leaving just the mustache.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Aaron Rodgers is all business Aaron Rodgers is all business https://t.co/sFVtG0Ii2c

The new look has left NFL fans divided, with one giving the quarterback some incredibly harsh criticism. Here are the top comments:

Tracii @TraciMcniff @barstoolsports he looks like a pedophile who just took a time machine ride from the 70’s @barstoolsports he looks like a pedophile who just took a time machine ride from the 70’s

Matty B @ThatBoscoKid @barstoolsports Is his business offering kids candy from a broken down van? @barstoolsports Is his business offering kids candy from a broken down van?

Mathias Wallander @MathBrady @barstoolsports Looks like Jared Leto trained quite a bit in the offseason. @barstoolsports Looks like Jared Leto trained quite a bit in the offseason.

RebeccaBrightwood @BeccaBrightwood @barstoolsports Didn't recognize him. I would have asked him if he had some herb... @barstoolsports Didn't recognize him. I would have asked him if he had some herb...

NFL fans were overall not pleased with the star quarterback's new style, but it's unlikely that Rodgers will care about that. The quarterback recently admitted to taking psychedelic drugs, so an insult about his hair won't phase him.

Who will replace Davante Adams' production for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

All offseason, there's been one major football-related storyline in Green Bay. Davante Adams is gone. He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a couple of high-end draft picks.

Aside from the quarterback's drug usage, this has been the top storyline in Green Bay because it's a massive deal. Replacing a number one wide receiver is a tall task and it's even taller when that receiver is arguably the best in the NFL.

Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

Adams' production in the 2021 season was incredible. He recorded 1,553 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He is unlikely to be replaced by a single player in the upcoming campaign. Green Bay didn't have anybody close to Adams' level on the roster last year and they don't appear to ahead of the 2022 season.

Allen Lazard is a fine wideout, but he doesn't challenge defenses or draw attention like Adams did. Sammy Watkins, a new addition this season, probably won't either.

Truth be told, it will basically be impossible to replicate Adams' production. Rodgers will more than likely still put up a ton of numbers, but it's going to be harder to do so and will involve more production from other players.

The top of the depth chart will take up most of the targets and the rest will be caught by their other wideouts and pass catchers. These include Christian Watson, Robert Tonyan, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, and Josiah Deguara.

There's always the possibility of a trade or landing a free agent like Antonio Brown, but that's not likely this late in the offseason.

