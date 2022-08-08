Aaron Rodgers using psychedelics evokes hilarious response from former Packers coach

Luke Getsy, the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, has had two stints with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the past. In 2014, he was hired as an offensive quality control coach and was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2016.

His second stint was in 2019 when he was hired as the quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020. With all of his roles, he was very familiar with Rodgers.

News recently broke that the quarterback had been regularly using ayahuasca and other psychedelic drugs and believes they improved his play en route to back-to-back MVP awards.

Given their relationship, the new Bears coordinator was asked about them and had a hilarious response.

Jason Lieser @JasonLieser Bears OC Luke Getsy on Aaron Rodgers taking psychedelics: "I was not invited on those trips... Hey, whatever it takes, I guess."



Would he like to have been invited?

He didn't knock the idea that the drugs might have helped Rodgers play well, but declined to say what he wanted to do with the Green Bay star.

Rodgers is on record saying that the drugs helped him love himself more and as a result, he loved his teammates more:

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

Rodgers may need a lot of psychedelics to help compensate for the loss of Davante Adams, his top wideout.

Former Packers coach Luke Getsy joins rival Bears

After his two stints with the Green Bay Packers, offensive coach Luke Getsy has joined new head coach Matt Eberflus' staff in Chicago.

The Bears closed the book on the frustrating Matt Nagy era and have hired the former Packers coach to try and help unlock what has been a floundering offense in recent years.

They're hoping that the offense will open up for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Fields didn't have an outstanding rookie season, but the idea is that a coaching change will help him.

Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Bears have an uphill battle as they're likely still looking up at both the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. With extra wild card slots available, however, anything is possible.

Justin Fields' development this season will be vital and Getsy will play a major role in that.

