Pete Carroll makes an admission regarding Seahawks' starting QB job 

Since he was drafted in 2012, the Seattle Seahawks trotted Russell Wilson out as their starting quarterback for most games. That all came to an end this offseason, though, as the Seahawks shipped Wilson to Denver for Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant and a host of draft picks.

That leaves the quarterback position insecure for the first time in about a decade. Drew Lock, who started quite often during his tenure with the Broncos, figured to take over for Wilson.

Will Petersen @PetersenWill My thoughts on the Russell Wilson chatter today? The Broncos should give him the richest contract in NFL history and be done with it. You pushed all-in with the trade -- now you have to let the cards be dealt. My thoughts on the Russell Wilson chatter today? The Broncos should give him the richest contract in NFL history and be done with it. You pushed all-in with the trade -- now you have to let the cards be dealt.

However, head coach Pete Carroll has made an interesting admission about the quarterback race in Seattle.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Carrol has Geno Smith as the frontrunner:

“Geno continues to be on top. He’s ahead. He’s been in the lead for all the obvious reasons, and he’s holding onto it and doing a really good job of battling."

The Seahawks coach complimented both players, though, saying:

"Both guys are communicating beautifully. They’re learning well. We don’t have any issues with anything we’re trying to do. There are no issues here where we have to ‘Oh, we can’t quite do this or that with this guy or that guy.' It isn’t like that. They’re very talented arm-wise, and the ability to throw the ball down the field is there. So, let the games begin."

The competition will likely go down to the wire this offseason, with preseason games being used to determine the Week 1 starter.

Why Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith might outplay newcomer Drew Lock

Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks

Carroll's admission comes as a bit of a surprise. This is because Geno Smith is a career journeyman and has mostly been a backup. Lock has been in and out of the starting lineup, but has 21 games in three seasons.

According to Carroll, the familiarity with the Seahawks system might be helping Smith:

“He’s just doing things right. He handles the system. He’s making the checks at the line of scrimmage. He’s able to control the protections and working with [center] Austin [Blythe]. Those guys are hitting it really well, and he’s just really talented."

The Seahawks head coach went on to say that neither quarterback has been perfect, but Smith maintains the lead:

"He’s made great throws every day. I’m still looking for them to really come in, and really own it, and put days together where they don’t have any negative plays, the plays that they wish they had back. So, in a sense, there’s been openings for both guys by not having the complete day, getting everything done, and finishing the day close to perfect.”

This will be an interesting battle to watch all offseason and throughout the season. The winner will likely have their teammate breathing down their neck.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far