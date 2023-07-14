The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley have yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension. As a result, the running back could miss the first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Mike Florio, the Giants offered Barkley a $13 million per year contract, which he declined, but the star running back later denied the report on Twitter.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones recently chastised the Giants organization for failing to offer a lucrative contract to their star player, claiming that Barkley deserves to be compensated handsomely. Here's what he said on Speak:

"I'm on Saquon Barkley's side 24/7. He's earned the right to be one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. You got Christian McCaffrey up there at 1$6 million, you got Joe Mixon around $12M, Alvin Kamara $15 million."

"So, it's really frustrating when you find ways to pay other guys on the team and you're beating around the bush to pay your superstar players and if we look at it right now, you probably talking about one or $2 million that they off like you can't take care of your guy for one or $2 million and be able to restructure this thing or do it the way that Barkley is happy to get him in the building."

There is no denying that Barkley deserves an extensive contract extension because he is the face of the New York Giants. This past offseason, the team signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension, and Jones would be upset if Barkley ends up leaving the team.

Giants need Saquon Barkley for their success

Daniel Jones did have a great season for the Giants last season, but that would not have been possible without Barkley. The running back has all the leverage in the contraction negotiations because he knows that he is too important for the franchise to lose.

If the Giants want to continue moving in the positive direction under head coach Brian Daboll, they need Barkley playing for them. As a result, we might see a deal getting done soon. The 26-year-old running back had 295 carries for 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 16 games last season.

