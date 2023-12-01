Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa are widely considered to be one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league. Since joining the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Hill has consistently praised Tagovailoa publicly, though he has also faced criticism for doing so.

Hill made headlines once again for defending Tagovailoa recently. However, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones is not a fan of Hill's actions. Jones believes that quarterbacks should demonstrate their abilities on the field rather than relying on their teammates to praise them.

Here's what Jones said:

"We got to stop this, I mean I played with Aaron Rodgers, I ride for Aaron Rodgers but Aaron Rodgers’ play spoke for itself, I didn't have to tweet nothing and say Aaron Rodgers needs more respect. Micah let Dak’s play speak for itself, Reek let Tua’s play speak for itself."

"Let these boys take the field and your play will speak for itself. Tua ain’t beaten nobody good yet and he don’t get halfway treated like Dak gets treated, he gets a lot of respect. You know?"

"So, all these dudes coming out my quarterback is this, let your quarterback go out there and deliver on the football field and play at a high level and I promise you, turn on these TV shows and you are gonna hear them getting the respect. I’m tired of these players coming out man, trying to become the savior of a quarterback."

Tyreek Hill and Micah Parsons have frequently expressed their support for Dak Prescott on social media. James Jones pointed out that despite not playing as well as Prescott, the Dolphins quarterback does not receive the same level of criticism.

Hill and Parsons have engaged in some humorous exchanges on social media within the past year. It will be intriguing to witness which team and quarterback prevail when the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys compete against each other in Week 16.

Tyreek Hill never shies away from defending his teammates

As mentioned earlier, Tyreek Hill has been a vocal supporter of Tua Tagovailoa since his arrival in Miami. It has helped the quarterback to become better and the entire team is playing better.

Recently Hill also mentioned that he left the Kansas City Chiefs since he doesn't want to be anyone's side chick. He highlighted the factor of how Patrick Mahomes had Travis Kelce and he wasn't the main guy for his quarterback.

However, the story is not the same in Miami as Hill is the main guy for Tagovailoa. As a result, we'll continue to see him singing praises of his quarterback going forward.

