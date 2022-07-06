Former Patriots executive spotlights Tom Brady's biggest habit

Scott Pioli is a former NFL executive who spent time with many teams, including the New England Patriots, during Tom Brady's earlier years. He spent time as an NFL analyst after stepping away from the front office side of the game.

Tom Brady is an interesting footballer by all accounts. There's no way he should legitimately be playing quarterback at nearly age 45. There's also no way he should be playing at the MVP level like he did last season.

Somehow, he makes it work. He has a unique diet and according to Pioli, some unique habits as well.

Scott Pioli tells podcast listeners about Tom Brady's biggest habit

On the Business of Sports podcast, of which Pioli is the host, he offered insight into the Patriots' Super Bowl wins:

"And there was this moment in that third [Super Bowl] where I'm looking up and watching the confetti. And I know, as you mentioned, there's tens of millions of people around the world watching this moment. And you've prayed for this. And yes, it's altered your life in certain ways. In other ways, it's not all of that."

NBC Sports Boston @NBCSBoston



nbcsports.com/boston/patriot… Ex-Patriots exec Scott Pioli shares a Tom Brady contract negotiation story he says he'll never forget Ex-Patriots exec Scott Pioli shares a Tom Brady contract negotiation story he says he'll never forget nbcsports.com/boston/patriot… https://t.co/VEP4PFswdG

He went on to mention the moment he realized how massive Brady's hands are:

"And I told Andrew, in that moment, Tommy, Tom Brady, comes up to me. And he's got these enormous hands. Like these enormous hands. And Tommy's a really close talker. I don't know if you've seen him when he talks, but he was kind of, at times uncomfortably close."

Pioli then detailed how the encounter got a little weird:

"And he grabs my face. And he's close talking. He goes, ‘Babe, isn't this effing great?’ And it was this moment. And I just like, the words came out of my mouth that I at that moment was the only thing was on my mind. I was like, ‘yeah, what's next?’"

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams.

Pioli then decided to ask the former Michigan product the question that many NFL fans have wondered about for years:

"It was this moment where I started to think, ‘Okay, three Super Bowls, four years, you know? We're still, I'm relatively still a kid in the industry.’ ...‘Okay, like, so what's next? What do you do with this? What's the end game?’"

In typical Brady fashion, he answered:

"And of course, Tommy's answer was ‘Another one,’ you know, ‘The next one.’ And yeah, I was all down for that. But there was also this element. Okay, what is the chase for what is? What is? What's the drug you're chasing here? What's the end game?"

After multiple Super Bowl rings, the Patriots legend clearly wanted nothing more than to get another one. Somehow, he's been able to win seven of them and perhaps it's that intense drive that pushes him above others.

He's 45 years old and won a Super Bowl at 43. What is there left for the seven-time champion to do? According to Pioli, win another one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far