Former Patriots player labels the norm as blockbuster for New England fans without Tom Brady

The New England Patriots struggled last season, with their offense much worse than the 2021 season.

They finished 17th in points per game (21.4), which went down from the 2021 season where they ranked sixth (27.2). They were ranked 26th in yards per game (314.6) but had a +7 turnover differential. They missed out on the playoffs last season as they finished 8-9, which was third in the AFC East.

Mac Jones had a down season, offensive coordinator Matt Patricia was relieved of his duties, and they didn't have a 1,000-yard receiver last season.

Former New England Patriots safety Jason McCourty joined Good Morning Football and spoke about Bill O'Brien saying that the offense this season will get a clean slate. McCourty explained what it meant in his eyes.

McCourty said:

"If I'm a New England Patriots fan, I feel like it is a blockbuster as I'm watching our offensive coordinator now with our franchise back with and Bill O'Brien talking about our offense as opposed to and you go back a year ago, Josh McDaniels leaves to go to Vegas. And right now it would be probably Bill up there on the podium and the question would be, 'Well, who is going to be the offensive coordinator?'"

New England lost and added a few key players in the offseason. They lost WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Damien Harris, and TE Jonnu Smith. They added WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB James Robinson, and TE Mike Gisecki.

The Patriots will have a third offensive coordinator for a third year in a row

Bill O'Brien during Wild Card Round - Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans

The New England Patriots hired Bill O'Brien this offseason as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. He became their third offensive coordinator in the last three seasons.

O'Brien has previously worked with the Patriots. He was a member of the team from 2007 to 2011 as a coaching assistant, wide receiver coach, quarterback coach, and offensive coordinator.

The team relieved Matt Patricia of his duties after one season as the team's offensive coordinator. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was the team's offensive coordinator two seasons ago during Mac Jones' rookie season.

O'Brien will now work with head coach Bill Belichick again this season after being the Penn State Nittany Lions and Houston Texans' head coach. He spent the last two seasons with Alabama as their offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

