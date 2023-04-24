“I want the middle finger” - Former Patriots star reveals he will be announcing draft pick for non-Bill Belichick team

Jason McCourty made a name for himself with Bill Belichick and New England Patriots. However, the star defensive player has revealed that he will be announcing a draft pick for Tennessee Titans, which could be interpreted as a number of different messages.

Speaking about the upcoming cameo appearance on Good Morning Football, McCourty expressed a readiness to face the obligatory boos of rival fanbases. Here's how he put it:

Will Bill Belichick select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft?

"Yes, I'll be in Kansas City, third round. I'll be announcing the Tennessee Titans draft pick. I am fired up."

The 2023 #NFL Draft is 11 days away. Also, happy birthday to #Patriots coach Bill Belichick for turning 71, still looks much younger than that.

The show's co-host Kyle Brandt brought up the star's former team, which he will not be representing at the NFL Draft:

"Now talk about like you were on the Patriots team that beat the Chiefs in the title game. They remember that stuff You are not going to be well-received Are you ready for that?"

McCourty responded, explaining that he does not want to be warmly welcomed:

"I am and that is what I'm here for. I do not want to be well received. I want to be booed. I want the middle finger to feel like I'm going on a road game and I'll be fired up for it."

Bill Belichick gets left behind by Jason McCourty and others

Bill Belichick at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots

Some may argue that the team's decision not to move forward with the Patriots star's appearance at the NFL Draft could easily have been a rejection by the Patriots. Others can argue just as well that the star decided to decline any representation opportunities.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and McCourty have all left Bill Belichick and the team behind. In Jason McCourty's case, he spent his final season with Miami Dolphins. Those arguing that McCourty simply could not fit into the team's schedule would have an uphill battle, considering there were 11 opportunities to fit the star in.

Will the former Patriots star slip in a dig at his former team while representing Tennessee Titans?

