Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reportedly is dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. While neither Belichick nor Hudson has confirmed the relationship, the two have been spotted out together in recent months.

Now, one of Belichick's former players has shared his feelings on his former head coach's possible new relationship. Tight end Pharaoh Brown played for the Patriots in 2023 and signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. He spoke with TMZ Sports this weekend and, of course, was asked about Belichick's relationship.

Brown said that he didn't know about Jordon Hudson, nor had he ever met her. However, he was supportive of Bill Belichick.

"You've just got to keep living. He's living his life. One thing about Bill is he keeps football, football. You've got to keep the main thing the main thing. He has always done that when I was there. I've never met her, I've still never seen her yet. Never anything of that nature when I was there. One thing about Bill Belichick, he's one of the greatest coaches because he keeps it professional," Brown said, via TMZ Sports.

He then continued by saying that the 72-year-old's professionalism keeps his work and private life separate:

"He knows how to keep the main thing the main thing. When you walk into the football place, it is always football. Personal life is personal life and it is no hard feelings. I don't really think about age, once we get grown. … The age gap is the age gap and that is my thought on that. My whole thing in life is like everybody find love and be happy. If he's in love and he's happy, that's all you can want for another man."

Brown also said that he doesn't believe age should play a factor in a relationship. The tight end said he believes all that matters is that everyone is happy.

Bill Belichick reportedly autographed Jordon Hudson's textbook

Bill Belichick may not be coaching in the NFL this upcoming season, but he's still making headlines. Rumors of a possible relationship with Jordon Hudson surfaced in the last few weeks, and photos of Belichick and Hudson spending time together have also surfaced.

The two reportedly met in 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida. Jordon Hudson, who was a student at Bridgewater State University, was doing homework during the flight when Belichick struck up a conversation with her.

Before both parties departed the plane, Belichick reportedly autographed her textbook, thanking her for the lesson on logic, according to TMZ.

"Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels! Bill Belichick," Belichick's message to Jordon Hudson, via a report from TMZ.

The former New England Patriots head coach also reportedly exchanged information with Hudson, although they were just friends at first.

