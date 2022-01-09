"He been winning on his own" - Tom Brady's former teammate claps back at Antonio Brown for throwing shade at Bucs QB

Former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has some backup when it comes to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Asante Samuel, a former teammate of the seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB while in New England, tweeted out that Brady has "been winning on his own.. Hommie.”

This was in response to Brown’s comments about the Buccaneers signal-caller on a podcast, saying:

To me, a friend is someone who's got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady's my friend. Why? Because I'm a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is."

The former Buccaneers wide receiver continued on about the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback, asserting:

"To say someone's my friend -- I'm out here getting 'prove it' type contracts where I'm out here, they got me trying to earn a million dollars to make some type of catches. So, to say you're my friend -- I shouldn't be playing on those types of deals when I just came with you and won the Super Bowl.”

Brown was signed by Tampa Bay in 2020 after playing just one game for the Patriots in 2019 with Brady. The four-time All-Pro receiver had 45 receptions with 483 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.

He had eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs last year, including a one-yard TD reception in the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl in franchise history, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9.

Brown has 45 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games after signing a one-year deal in the offseason worth up to $6.25 million.

Tom Brady and Asante Samuel

AFC Wild Card Playoff Game - New York Jets vs New England Patriots - January 7, 2007

He and Samuel were teammates from 2003-2007, winning two Super Bowls in New England. Samuel had 55 interceptions in his time with the Patriots, including leading the league with 10 and passes defended with 24 in 2006.

Samuel made the Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro in 2007 as he was tied for fourth in interceptions (6) and tied for third in passes defended (18).

Samuel might be the first of many teammates to come to the former Patriots QB's defense when it comes to Brown and his comments.

