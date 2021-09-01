"He is just another coach" - Ex-Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel blasts Bill Belichick after Cam Newton's release

Former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel has some spicy words of choice to send Bill Belichick's way. After the release of Cam Newton, PFF released a quote by Samuel in which he said the following:

"Without Brady, he is just another coach in my opinion."

Former Patriots CB Asante Samuel with strong words on Bill Belichick after Cam Newton’s release 😳 pic.twitter.com/z4ehrXHtkt — PFF (@PFF) August 31, 2021

Of course, this refers to the age-old argument of quarterback versus coach. Some say it takes a great coach to have a great quarterback. Conversely, some say it takes a great quarterback to have a great coach. Meanwhile, some land in the middle and say there cannot be one without the other.

On Tuesday, Belichick cut ties with his 2020 quarterback in favor of a new rookie from Alabama. Mac Jones is coming off a national championship-winning season with the Rolling Tide and seems to have rolled into a solid preseason with the Patriots. Jones' performance was not without mistakes, but it was enough to give Belichick reason to outright cut the starting quarterback from last year.

Jones started his first two games by completing 13 of 19 passes and throwing for no touchdowns and no interceptions. In his third game, he put in his best performance yet, throwing for 156 yards and a touchdown. He also completed ten out of 14 passes.

Brady versus Belichick: A New England Patriots storyline decades in the making

For the last 20 years, the question of "Brady or Belichick" has been one of the league's long-standing mysteries. Two decades later, the question of Brady or Belichick has reached a climax. Last year, Tom Brady won a Super Bowl in his first year with another team.

Meanwhile, Belichick went 7-9 with the Patriots behind a rough performance from Cam Newton. Brady advocates, like Asante Samuel, are currently winning the argument. But Belichick's legacy with the Patriots is not going quietly into the night.

With Newton out the door and Jones stepping up to the plate, Belichick has only two seasons to prove he can win without Brady. If two years roll by and it is clear that Belichick has failed with two quarterbacks while Brady hasn't broken stride, the winner of the "Brady versus Belichick" battle will become clear.

New England Patriots v New York Giants

Another upcoming twist will be when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New England Patriots later this season. With Mac Jones now under center, it will be the Brady of yore going up against what the Patriots hope will be the "Brady" of the future. Whoever wins that game will have an edge in the argument Who is better: Brady or Belichick?

