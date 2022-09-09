Former Playboy model revealed Brett Favre sent her pictures his of private parts while married 

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre was one of the best quarterbacks of his generation. However, for all the great things that Favre did on the field, off the field, it wasn't as great. The Hall of Famer's personal incidents are well-documented, particularly the alleged photos he sent of his private parts while he was still with the New York Jets.

Former Playboy model Jenn Sterger revealed to Deadspin years ago that she was on the receiving end of one of those "pictures."

Sterger is known for her career in football journalism, particularly relating to Florida State. But this episode happened when she took a job with the New York Jets in 2008, which was Favre's first and only year in New York.

Favre and "those" pictures

In a phone call with AJ Daulerio, Sterger claimed that she received pictures of the then-Jets quarterback's private area. As Sterger claims, when she started at the Jets, the Packers great would leave voicemails on her phone.

Sterger did not go any further with the quarterback's advances as he was married at the time. She also revealed that she was stuck between not telling on the team's star player and losing her job. Nonetheless, she then told Daulerio that she received two nude photos from the famed quarterback one night.

It is worth noting that no one has seen the reported pictures that the quarterback sent and it is likely that the media never will either.

For the Packers great, his illustrious NFL career saw him earn a Super Bowl ring, three NFL MVP's and 11 Pro Bowls. He completed 6,300 passes in his career with an efficiency of 62%, recording 71,838 passing yards, 508 touchdown passes, and 336 picks.

The signal-caller ended a memorable run with the Green Bay Packers in 2008, making way for his successor, Aaron Rodgers. Favre went on to spend a year with the New York Jets and two more with the Minnesota Vikings, not of which as successful as his stint with the Packers.

Nonetheless, despite his on-field accolades, his off-field antics remain with a lot of people.

