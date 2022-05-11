"Expect his resignation by noon" - Former player jokingly calls for Dallas mayor to step down over idea of second NFL franchise in city other than Cowboys

The city of Dallas has been rumored to possibly be getting another NFL franchise to co-exist with the hometown Cowboys. The rumors have been gaining traction, and even Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson believes the city deserves an NFL expansion team.

But NFL player Marcus Spears believes the idea will not come to fruition because of Jerry Jones. Here's what Spears had to say on ESPN's Get Up:

"I would expect his resignation by noon on Monday morning. This is not going to happen and we all know it. We all know that Mayor Eric Johnson, who made this statement, is promoting Dallas. We've been talking about it. So it's a phenomenal brand idea. It's just an idea that you don't want to get on the wrong side of that dude named Jerry Jones."

Spears is making a light-hearted joke about Mayor Eric Johnson resigning, but his message hits home. He does not believe that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would allow such a thing to happen.

Just days ago, Mayor Johnson had this to say about rumors of a second franchise coming to the city:

"The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY."

Johnson also had a second tweet addressing those that oppose his stance.

Can the Dallas Cowboys make it to the Super Bowl in a weaker NFC?

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing end to the 2021 NFL season.

Despite having a stellar defense and a productive offense over the first part of last season, the Cowboys seemed to succumb to pressure, losing 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 playoffs.

Over the first half of last season, quarterback Dak Prescott played like a man possessed and saw himself in the conversation as an early candidate for NFL MVP.

However, that all changed with a calf injury in an overtime victory against the New England Patriots in Week 6. After starting 6-1, the team strumbled towards the finish line to end the season and delivered a clunker against the 49ers in their Wild Card playoff game.

Next season, the team will again have high expectations placed upon their shoulders but will be without several key pieces lost in the offseason.

Former receiver Amari Cooper is with the Cleveland Browns and former fellow receiver Cedrick Wilson is now with the Miami Dolphins.

The offensive line is also without La'el Collins, who is now with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Connor Williams, who is now with the Miami Dolphins. On defense, the team lost edge rusher Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos.

If the Cowboys succeed and advance deeper in the playoffs next season, it will depend on keeping Dak Prescott healthy and upright. Perhaps the team can finally reach the big game for the first time in over 25 years if that happens.

