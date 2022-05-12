"No shame in having a mediocre NFL career" - Former player trolls Tom Brady for bagging mammoth broadcasting gig with FOX

Tom Brady continues to win. It was announced from FOX on Wednesday, May 10, that they had signed the 44-year-old to be an analyst, in a 10-year, $375 million deal for when he finally decides to retire.

It is a huge move the for the Tampa Bay quarterback and sets his career and path after football in motion. However, not everyone is entirely happy with the news.

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Andrew Dawkins took to Twitter to congratulate Brady on his broadcasting gig. He did this while taking a cheeky little dig at the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

"I’d like to take the time to welcome @TomBrady into the very exclusive club of former players who get paid more in media after retirement than they did as competitive athletes. There is no shame in having a mediocre NFL career. Congrats."

As Dawkins pointed out in his post, Tom Brady is set to make more money during his broadcasting career than he did for the entirety of his playing career, which is astonishing.

Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers recapture 2020 form?

Tom Brady hoisting aloft the Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl LV

There is no question that any team that has the services of Tom Brady is among the sides favored to win it all. Having had most of the players from last season return, aside from tight end Rob Gronkowski, Tampa is going to have yet another strong roster to compete with in 2022.

With the 44-year-old now having a new head coach in Todd Bowles, many expect the legendary quarterback to have greater influence in play calling and anything to do with the offense. It was rumored that Bruce Arians used to take control of the majority of offensive things during his time with Brady.

That will change now. Tampa Bay's division is a little unknown as well and presents yet another great chance for the Buccaneers to reach the playoffs. Both Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are rebuilding after a poor year last season, while the New Orleans Saints present the best chance at dethroning the Buccaneers.

The 44-year-old retired and returned after 40 days earlier this year as it is clear he still has unfinished business. Leading Tampa to a historic Super Bowl win in his first season back in 2020 was sensational.

Can he lead them again to the promised land in 2022? The NFC is a little weaker than previous years, so you would not count out the 44-year-old from making yet another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

