Former Raider Marcel Reece heaps praise on Geno Smith: “He absolutely wins”

Quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and signed a two-year contract extension just last week. Smith reunited with his former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as they look to try and revamp the Raiders' offense.

Ad

On Tuesday, former Raiders fullback Marcel Reece was a guest on the "Up and Adams Show." He told host Kay Adams that the Raiders are absolutely in great shape with Smith leading the offense.

"He may not be the future for obviously eight to ten years but, he's a guy who's gonna give you consistency," Reed said. "He's going to be a pro with ah ow he goes about his daily business and he's a great leader. He's accurate with the football and he absolutely wins."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Marcel Reece believes the Raiders' offense is in great shape with Geno Smith heading into 2025.

Pete Carroll said Geno Smith brings 'stability' to Raiders offense

The Raiders made Geno Smith's contract extension official on Monday. Smith signed a two-year extension worth $75 million and is now under contract through the 2027 NFL season.

At the press conference announcing Smith's extension, newly hired coach Pete Carroll raved about his quarterback and what he brings to the Raiders offense, one being dependability.

Ad

"He's going to bring us great stability and belief in the kinds of things that we stand for," the coach told reporters (via Pro Football Talk). "His habits are so, so stellar. The way he works, the way he looks at the game, the way he looks at the challenges of it all is exactly in line with the way we think.

Ad

"I think it gives us instant stability in a crucial spot. The history that we have and my understanding of G, and how to help him be the best he can be, and he knows how to bring out the best in our system because he'll stand for the competitiveness and the things that we believe in."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Smith previously played for Carroll on the Seahawks from 2019 until 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.