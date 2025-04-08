Former Raider Marcel Reece heaps praise on Geno Smith: “He absolutely wins”

Quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and signed a two-year contract extension just last week. Smith reunited with his former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as they look to try and revamp the Raiders' offense.
On Tuesday, former Raiders fullback Marcel Reece was a guest on the "Up and Adams Show." He told host Kay Adams that the Raiders are absolutely in great shape with Smith leading the offense.
"He may not be the future for obviously eight to ten years but, he's a guy who's gonna give you consistency," Reed said. "He's going to be a pro with ah ow he goes about his daily business and he's a great leader. He's accurate with the football and he absolutely wins."
Marcel Reece believes the Raiders' offense is in great shape with Geno Smith heading into 2025.
Pete Carroll said Geno Smith brings 'stability' to Raiders offense
The Raiders made Geno Smith's contract extension official on Monday. Smith signed a two-year extension worth $75 million and is now under contract through the 2027 NFL season.
At the press conference announcing Smith's extension, newly hired coach Pete Carroll raved about his quarterback and what he brings to the Raiders offense, one being dependability.
"He's going to bring us great stability and belief in the kinds of things that we stand for," the coach told reporters (via Pro Football Talk). "His habits are so, so stellar. The way he works, the way he looks at the game, the way he looks at the challenges of it all is exactly in line with the way we think.
"I think it gives us instant stability in a crucial spot. The history that we have and my understanding of G, and how to help him be the best he can be, and he knows how to bring out the best in our system because he'll stand for the competitiveness and the things that we believe in."
Smith previously played for Carroll on the Seahawks from 2019 until 2023.
