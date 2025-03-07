Former Raiders DE Isaac Rochell's wife Allison shares scary flight experience

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, had an unexpected and stressful flight while traveling from Los Angeles to Aspen. Due to heavy snow, the pilot warned that landing might not be possible.

Ad

Kuch shared the experience on Instagram, saying the pilot announced they would attempt to land but might have to go back up.

Sharing with her IG followers, she wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Have you ever been on a flight and the pilot goes 'I don't know if it's safe to land so we're gonna attempt it but we might have to come back up?'"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Unfortunately, the plane could not land safely and had to divert to Grand Junction instead.

"Jk we couldn't land in Aspen because of the snow so we landed in Grand Junction," Kuch's second IG Story's caption.

Despite the delay, Kuch stayed positive.

She later posted a beautiful picture of the snowy mountains, sharing how it reminded her of her childhood in Michigan.

“Almost to Aspen! I haven't seen snow in so long I kinda miss it being a Michigan-raised girl,” she wrote.

Ad

Source: (Via Instagram/ @allisonkuch)

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch have a sweet love story. They met in college in 2014, when Rochell studied at Notre Dame, and Kuch was at Michigan State. Their relationship started long-distance and continued when Isaac joined the NFL.

Ad

In December 2020, the couple got married in secret and later had a big wedding in April 2021.

Three years later, in December 2023, Rochell and Kuch became parents to a baby girl named Scottie Bee.

Ad

Isaac Rochell's wife trip to Aspen comes after the couple shifted to their new home

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch have recently moved into their new home in California. They spent nearly a year working on the house, and while some parts, like the pool, are still being finished, they are happy to have finally moved in.

Ad

Ad

Since California homes can be compact, the couple made sure to use every bit of space wisely.

One special part of the house is an outdoor shed they are turning into a playroom for their daughter, Scottie Bee. Kuch is especially excited for Scottie to have a fun space to play and invite friends over.

After moving around for years due to Isaac Rochelle’s NFL career, the couple is looking forward to settling down and enjoying family life in their new home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.