In Pics: Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell and wife Allison Kuch celebrate big milestone since announcing retirement

After remaining unsigned for two years, former Los Vegas Raiders star Isaac Rochell decided to retire from the NFL. Almost a month after announcing retirement, Rochell's wife Allison Kuch recently gave a glimpse into the couple's latest milestone, which the two achieved together as a team.

On Friday, Kuch took to her Instagram story to share a sneak peek into her under-construction new home, which the couple have been building for almost a year. Kuch and Rochell have shifted to their new home, despite a few of the areas still developing, such as the pool.

Allison Kuch shares a glimpse into new property (Credits: @allisonkuch/IG)

In November, Ex-Raiders star Isaac Rochell was interviewed by PEOPLE. During one of the segments of the interview, Rochell shared details about his new house. According to Rochell, the property is not massive but "reasonably sized". Since the couple live in California, they decided to build a home there, instead of any other city.

"It's not a massive house," Rochell said. "It’s a reasonably sized home, so we really had to take advantage of every single square inch. California houses aren’t that big, but we really wanted to create an indoor-outdoor vibe. We live in California; we’re an active family with dogs and our daughter, who will be running around by the time we move in."

Allison Kuch shared excitement for daughter Scottie to grow up in new California house

In the abovementioned interview, Isaac Rochell was accompanied by his wife Allison Kuch, who shared her reaction to getting to live in the new California house. Kuch praised the architecture of the property and explained how she finds it "like a mini house."

More than herself, Kuch confessed that she has been excited for her daughter Scottie to grow up in their new house. Opening up about her excitement to host Scottie's friends at their new California estate, Kuch expressed:

“Honestly, it looks like a mini house, and I'm really excited for her to have friends over and create so many memories in there."

Talking about their new house, Allison Kuch previously revealed how she plans on creating a dreamy room for her daughter Scottie on her first birthday. As for Scottie, Kuch updated fans about her daughter's health status, which hasn't been good due to her battles with Flu B.

