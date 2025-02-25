Ex-NFL DE Isaac Rochell’s family battles toddler's Flu B diagnosis with Moana marathons

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell's household has been hit with the flu over the last few weeks. Kuch documented her battle with the flu earlier in the week. Their one-year-old daughter, Scottie Bee, is the latest to be diagnosed with Influenza B.

On Monday, Kuch posted a photo of their daughter on her Instagram Story. The toddler was sitting on the couch and she revealed in the caption that the hit Disney movie, "Moana," had played hundreds of times in the last few days to keep her happy.

"Scottie girl tested positive for flu b. Been cuddling her nonstop, we've watched Moana 549 times in the last 48 hours."-Allison Kuch shared on her Instagram Story.

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell's daughter is dealing with the flu. (Photo via Kuch's Instagram Story)

Allison Kuch's husband, former NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell, echoed his wife's post about their daughter's love of "Moana." He also asked other parents if their children also had special shows or movies they enjoyed watching for comfort.

"I've watched 'Moana' (with my daughter' like 5 times today...she falls asleep within the first 20 minutes every time but I have the movie memorized. Do other parents have comfort movies that their kids watch on REPEAT?"-Rochell asked on his Instagram Story.

Rochell also shared how Moana has helped his daughter through the flu. (Photo via Rochell's Instagram Story)

Rochell and Kuch welcomed their daughter, Scottie Bee, in December 2023.

Isaac Rochell surprised wife Allison Kuch with a special Valentine's Day dinner in a dream home

Isaac Rochell officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The former defensive end hasn't played in the league since 2023, just before he and his wife Allison Kuch welcomed their first child.

The couple has now planted roots in Newport Beach, California, and over the last few years have documented the remodeling of their dream home on the coast. On Valentine's Day, Rochell surprised his wife with a special dinner in their dream home.

The Valentine's Day dinner was the first meal the couple, and their daughter, had in their recently finished home.

"first meal in our new home, a valentines day ill never forget ♥️"-Kuch wrote on Instagram.

Rochell made the occasion even more special by having all of Kuch's favorite dishes, including sushi, pizza and wine.

